Lane Kiffin poaches Ole Miss star in a declaration of war against the Rebels

When Lane Kiffin broke the hearts of everyone in Oxford, deciding to leave Ole Miss to take the LSU job, sides were instantly taken. The fanbase sided with the program and Pete Golding along with the defensive staff as the heroes who stayed rather than leaving for greener pastures. Lane Kiffin and the offensive staff became the mortal enemy for leaving in the middle of a run to the Playoff.

After Lane Kiffin stole the offensive staff along with other key staff members, the Transfer Portal looked like the next battlefield. Pete Golding looked to have won the game of chess by inking Ole Miss' biggest stars to contract extensions, but suddenly the game has flipped in Kiffin's favor.

LSU poaches Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss declaring war

On Wednesday Morning, the Ole Miss Rebels officially entered star pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen into the Transfer Portal after his decision to leave last week. Rumors instantly started running rampant after Umanmielen's decision with Ole Miss fans and insiders declaring this was a case of Lane Kiffin tampering.

Lane Kiffin then broke their hearts as Princewill Umanmielen committed to the LSU Tigers stunning the Rebels.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal: Princewill Umanmielen.



The 6’5, 245-pound Ole Miss transfer is the No. 5 overall transfer in the portal after tallying 9.0 sacks + 45 tackles in 2025.



Lane Kiffin and Co. strike gold once again. pic.twitter.com/Xzwc5yJxCO — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 21, 2026

It was obvious that Lane Kiffin would take some players from Ole Miss as every coach who's left this offseason has taken players while some have gutted their entire old rosters. When LSU landed Winston Watkins it was no big deal to Ole Miss fans and even Louisiana Native Devin Harper as both played offense.

Stealing Princewill Umanmielen is an entirely different statement and a massive shot across the bow by Lane Kiffin. Landing one of the biggest stars on the Ole Miss defense is a direct shot as the entire defensive staff was retained and everyone viewed it as a shift in approach in Oxford as the defense became the focus with who stayed.

The Rebels have now lost a player who racked up 9 sacks this season, and that level of production is almost impossible to replace. Lane Kiffin quite frankly just looked at Ole Miss and said that he doesn't care that Ole Miss signed him to a deal, kept the defensive staff, and that they're another SEC team that could battle him.

Kiffin just came in and stole one of Pete Golding's biggest stars, that's sending a message which will pour gasoline on the fire between these two programs.