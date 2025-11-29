Lane Kiffin's big decision now has an official timeline

Saturday is the biggest day in College Football's rivalry weekend, meaning almost all eyes are on the massive showdowns we'll see unfold on the field. While most fans are focused on beating their biggest rival, two programs have their eyes elsewhere, while most third party viewers are interested in how the situation will unfold.

Last week, Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter told everyone in a message on Twitter/X that Lane Kiffin would decide on his future following The Egg Bowl. After leading his team to a win, Kiffin confirmed the sentiment to the media, turning everyone's attention, especially those in Oxford and Baton Rouge, onto the decision.

When the first slate of games was wrapping up, and Lane Kiffin had yet to make a decision, it made everyone start to wonder when we'd get to hear Kiffin's decision, if at all.

The timeline for Lane Kiffin is set on "Decision Day"

On Saturday Afternoon, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss AD Keith Carter would meet around 3:00 PM central, meaning we'll most likely hear from Lane Kiffin after the meeting.

NEW: Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss AD Keith Carter are set to meet around 3 pm CT today, @PeteNakos reports👀



— On3 (@On3sports) November 29, 2025

The future of both Ole Miss and LSU hangs in the balance with Lane Kiffin's decision, and both fan bases will be on edge until a decision is made. Both sides of the Kiffin sweepstakes likely feel that they're going to win out, and for good reason.

Ole Miss has to look at the fact that they're 11-1 and on their way to the College Football Playoff and feel that there's no way that he can leave. Kiffin put a ton of work into rebuilding this program, and leaving once they've reached the peak would feel like a foolish decision to make.

LSU fans likely feel like Lane Kiffin not already declaring he's coming back means that he's leaving the Rebels. The Tigers are going to throw all of their resources at Lane Kiffin, and the recruiting advantages may be too much for Kiffin to turn down.