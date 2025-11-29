Predicting where Lane Kiffin lands on 'decision day': Will Ole Miss or LSU win out?

On Friday Afternoon, the Ole Miss Rebels won their third Egg Bowl in a row capping off an incredible 11-1 season which will more likely than not send them to the College Football Playoff. What should've been a massive celebration in Oxford turned into a waiting period as no one is sure if Lane Kiffin will coach another game for the Rebels.

During the bye week, the Lane Kiffin saga hit its peak with his family visiting both Baton Rouge and Gainesville while the reported figures he could make at both schools leaked out. Everyone expected a decision from Lane Kiffin before the week of the Egg Bowl, but Athletic Director Keith Carter declared that it would come after the Egg Bowl.

Let’s lock in and focus on keeping the Golden Egg! pic.twitter.com/5xPfDozhl2 — Keith Carter (@KeithCarterOM) November 21, 2025

During his press conference after the game, Lane Kiffin shared that he will make a decision on Saturday in a fashion that only he could.

Lane Kiffin, if he has to make decision on Saturday



“I feel like I got to. Probably not as enjoyable as people think it is. Like Kirby Smart says when he wants to complain about being in the national championship and missing the portal window.. There’s no crying from the yacht” pic.twitter.com/rX2zeHA4sg — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 29, 2025

Why Ole Miss may win out on "Decision Day"

On Friday, Ole Miss proved exactly what Lane Kiffin needed to see, finishing 11-1, which should be good enough to make the College Football Playoff. Kiffin has built this program up immensely to become an annual Playoff contender, and why would he throw it away now? The Rebels will match whatever any program throws at Kiffin financially, which makes it hard to believe he's leaving.

Why LSU will win out on "Decision Day"

If Lane Kiffin was staying at Ole Miss, he already had the perfect chance to tell everyone, as it only would've made the Egg Bowl celebration even more exciting. Kiffin likely realizes how hard it is to reload a roster year over year at Ole Miss and views the recruiting advantages at LSU as more attractive. Kiffin has already shown everyone that he's willing to leave a good situation for one he views as better, and he's likely going to choose the better opportunity again.