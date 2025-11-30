Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss exit statement has parting shots for Keith Carter

On Sunday, the Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss came to a rocky end as Kiffin made up his mind and accepted the LSU Tigers job. The decision was weeks in the making as LSU hosted Kiffin's family for a visit during Ole Miss' bye week, and from there the speculation ran rampant. It appears that the only hold up in the hiring process of Lane Kiffin was his push to coach the Rebels in the Playoff.

Kiffin's time in Oxford ends as the program he rebuilt will head to the College Football Playoff with an 11-1 record while he starts his rebuild at Ole Miss. Over his 6 seasons in Oxford, Lane Kiffin posted a 55-19 record while going 32-17 in SEC play.

Lane Kiffin fires shots at AD Keith Carter in statement

Once news began to leak out about Lane Kiffin's departure, he finally had to address the rumors himself, releasing a statement. All LSU fans will notice is that Kiffin is heading to Baton Rouge, while Ole Miss fans should instantly see the parting shots Lane Kiffin has for Athletic Director Keith Carter.

Lane Kiffin airs out all of Ole Miss' dirty laundry in his departure, starting with the fact that he wanted to finish this season out, but Keith Carter wouldn't allow him to. The biggest shot at Keith Carter may be the fact that Kiffin shares the fact that the team asked Keith Carter to let Kiffin finish the season, but their attempts were unsuccesful.

There are few coaches you'd want to be in a media war with less than Lane Kiffin, and the former Ole Miss coach seems determined to burn Oxford to the ground on the way out. The next few days will be filled with both sides taking parting shots at each other, and the Transfer Portal will likely become a battle ground.

While Lane Kiffin is out of the College Football Playoff, he'll likely make his sole mission picking away at Ole Miss' staff and roster building up his own program while further sticking it to Keith Carter.