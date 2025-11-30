All eyes in the college football world have been on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin over the past several weeks. When Florida fired Billy Napier, everyone thought Kiffin would coach the Gators, then LSU opened up, and everyone thought that the job was too good to pass up. This week ramped up the talks that Kiffin could leave, as he had to dodge a ton of questions ahead of the Egg Bowl after his family visited both schools.

Everyone had their eye on Oxford on Saturday as Lane Kiffin and Athletic Director Keith Carter told everyone that was when we would decision from Kiffin. The decision lingered into Sunday Morning as various reports surfaced of how nasty things turned behind the scenes between Ole Miss and LSU.

On Sunday, LSU is on the verge of officially landing Lane Kiffin, as On3 and Rivals have reported that the Tigers are hiring Lane Kiffin.

LSU's All-In move is an All-Time power move

After firing Brian Kelly it was unclear if the LSU Tigers would go with a big name hiring or if they'd try to find a cheaper option. It turns out that rather than going on a budget, the Tigers went and got the biggest name possible stealing Lane Kiffin away from one of LSU's biggest rivals.

Ole Miss views itself as a program on the same level as LSU, and the Tigers hiring away a coach the level of Lane Kiffin in this era of College Football sends a massive message to Ole Miss that the Tigers are on another level.

Whether or not Lane Kiffin works out for the LSU Tigers will be a massive question, but they couldn't have made a bigger hire. Kiffin has embraced this era of college football more than anyone else, and he'll help LSU land transfers at an elite level.

Lane Kiffin has been incredible at Ole Miss, and he's been doing so with much less resources than the Tigers are going to give him. Kiffin now recruits in one of the most talent rich states, and if he keeps Frank Wilson on staff, he'll be able to blend High School recruiting with his success in the Transfer Portal.

The LSU Tigers have been trying everything possible to get back to National Championship contention dating back to their move to hire Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. This is another massive move by the Tigers, but with Kiffin's long track record in the SEC, it should give LSU much greater success than they ever experienced under Brian Kelly.