Lane Kiffin's surge for the Nation's No. 1 LB recruit is perfect news for the Tigers

The excitement around the LSU Football program couldn't be any higher at this point in the offseason. The Lane Kiffin era has truly begun with the new look Tigers taking the field for Spring practices after the new coaching staff overhauled the roster in the Transfer Portal. While fans can't wait to see this team in action, the excitement is just as high off the field.

The decision to hire Lane Kiffin along with key staff members being retained has LSU set up for a home run in their first recruiting cycle. Between the state of Louisiana producing a loaded class this cycle, and the national buzz, a top 5 recruiting class is easily possible for LSU.

The Nation's top LB recruit Kaden Henderson is the latest recruit to watch for LSU

As Spring practices slow to a halt, the top focus in college football is becoming the recruiting trail as top recruits around the Country are making decisions. While LSU has been recruiting other players more notably, the latest elite recruit to watch for the Tigers has become the Nation's top linebacker Kaden Henderson.

Over the weekend, Kaden Henderson announced a change in plans as he'll now take a trip to LSY while canceling his official visit to Alabama.

NEWS: LSU has emerged as a top school for Five-Star LB Kaden Henderson, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 1 LB in the 2027 Rivals300 was originally set to take an OV to Alabama, but has replaced it with LSU



He’ll make the trip to Baton Rouge on April 23rdhttps://t.co/iBF0yGEqQk pic.twitter.com/BwynZoSGXT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2026

The news of the sudden surge for the Tigers comes with a glowing message from Kaden Henderson about his love for LSU and the new coaching staff.

One of the top linebackers in the country is pivoting his recruitment slightly and will be at LSU next week.



"I loved LSU and after the coaching changes, I want to pick back up that relationship.”#LSU



https://t.co/kPGtvH2kK0 — LSU Tigers on 247Sports (@Geaux247) April 12, 2026

Landing Kaden Henderson would be a major win for LSU and for Lane Kiffin in his first recruiting cycle. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Kaden Henderson is the 25th ranked player in the Country, the top linebacker in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Florida.

Not only would the Tigers be getting a 5-star recruit, but they'd be dealing a major blow to another SEC program as Jon Sumrall and the in-state Florida Gators have been seen as the front runner. The upcoming official visit to LSU will be telling for where the Tigers truly stand, but it's great news to even be back in the race.