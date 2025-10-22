Lane Kiffin to Florida? The ideal coaching hire for every Power 4 Vacancy

This season we're witnessing one of the wildest coaching carousels in a long time, as we've already seen 11 FBS head coaching jobs open up before November. After a quiet coaching carousel, we could see one of the busiest offseasons of hirings, especially as several coaches in top jobs could lose their jobs in the weeks to come.

As several Power 4 jobs have opened up, each fanbase is starting to circle the names they think would be the best fits. While every program won't land its top pick for the job, if they had their way, they'd land these Head Coaches.

The perfect fit: Matching each Power 4 opening to the ideal candidate

From before the moment Florida even fired Billy Napier, the top choice for the fanbase was Lane Kiffin, and they may be disappointed regardless of who gets the job if it's not Kiffin. More likely than not, however, Lane Kiffin isn't going to leave Ole Miss; he's turned the program around and built the Rebels into a yearly Playoff contender. If Florida has their way, it'll lure Lane Kiffin to Gainesville to be the new version of Steve Spurrier, the coach Kiffin grew up idolizing.

Curt Cignetti signing an extension after James Franklin was fired no longer makes him a candidate for the Penn State job, making Matt Rhule the clear target. Rhule played football at Penn State and has worked closely alongside current Penn State AD Pat Kraft, whom he's been complimentary of. Rhule has built up every program he's taken over, and there's a reason he's being mentioned more than any other potential candidate.

As Virginia Tech tries to take its third swing at landing its next long-term coach post, Frank Beamer, getting the prodigal son to return would be perfect. Shane Beamer has said time and time again that he's not leaving South Carolina, but if the Gamecocks keep losing, it may make sense for him to restart his timeline. Bringing Shane Beamer to Virginia Tech would be a home run for the Hokies, as he's unlikely to leave for another job.

The UCLA Bruins may have lucked into finding their next Head Coach as Tim Skipper has taken the Bruins on a 3-1 run since taking over for DeShaun Foster. As the Bruins start to build momentum, if Tim Skipper keeps winning games, it'll make a ton of sense to keep things as is rather than bringing in a full new staff. Jerry Neuheisel has been excellent as an offensive coordinator, and the Bruins should instead invest more in the roster to see what Skipper, and his staff can do next season.

Barring an incredible run down the stretch by Bobby Petrino, the Arkansas Razorbacks should go All-In on trying to land Rhett Lashlee. The SMU Head Coach has already made the College Football Playoff, proving he can build a team while he grew up in Arkansas, played for the Razorbacks, and started his College coaching career at Arkansas. Lashlee may choose to stay put, but getting a proven coach like Lashlee with ties to the program would be a home run.

While Stanford has had a ton of time to start their hiring process, as Troy Taylor was let go in the spring, it's still very early in the process. Andrew Luck is the GM of Stanford Football, and more likely than not, the hire will have ties to him. Former Stanford QB and Offensive Coordinator Tavita Pritchard has been tied to the job, and his time spent with Andrew Luck as a teammate would put the two on the same page.

Stanford and GM Andrew Luck remain in the early stages of the hiring process.



One name that continues to come up in conversations with @On3sports sources is former Stanford QB & OC turned Commanders QB coach Tavita Pritchard.



More: https://t.co/vSj3xoywqp https://t.co/bqjPaJW6uT pic.twitter.com/PqpkT7RKhz — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) October 9, 2025

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have to take a big swing this coaching cycle, and going after one of the best offensive minds in the Country would make a ton of sense in the Big 12. Ben Arbuckle is already coaching in the state of Oklahoma, and his work with Cam Ward and John Mateer should get him a head coaching gig. Whether or not Arbuckle will jump at the job is a different question, but it would be a great hire for the Cowboys.

More College Football News: