Florida fires Billy Napier after a year on one of college football’s hottest seats

The Billy Napier era in Gainesville has finally come to an end as the Florida Gators have fired their Head Coach amidst another disappointing season. Billy Napier came into the 2024-25 season on the hot seat and never made it off the hot seat, sticking around much longer than any Florida fan expected or liked. On Sunday Afternoon, fresh off a win over Mississippi State, the Florida Gators reportedly made the move, firing Billy Napier.

Florida is making a change, look for Billy G to lead the Gators the rest of the season https://t.co/8y0MAk3GFu — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) October 19, 2025

While Napier won his final game in Gainesville, the move had to be made as the fanbase had reached its breaking point, chanting "Fire Billy" throughout Saturday's win over Mississippi State.

Billy Napier was nearly fired last season as the results were abysmal, but the breakout of DJ Lagway was able to get him to the 2025 season. When Florida started the season 1-3, it quickly became clear that Billy Napier wasn't going to fix this program.

During his time leading the Gators, Billy Napier went 21-23 with an 11-16 record in conference play. The 2024 season where Napier finished 8-5, turned out to be his best season in Gainesville, as it became clear that he wasn't going to coach this team to much better than a .500 record.

Billy Napier's contract runs through 2029, and the Gators will pay him 85% of his remaining contract value, which comes out to just above $20 million. Forking over buyout money isn't easy for programs, but compared to many of the other coaches around the Country, Napier's buyout is manageable.

The search for the Florida Gators' next head coach begins, and it may end up being one of the most attractive openings this offseason. The Gators are the second SEC team to enter the market behind Arkansas and in the debate for the best available job alongside the Penn State opening.

