LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina stun Clemson in Death Valley
The Clemson Tigers led South Carolina until there was just over a minute left in the game, but then LaNorris Sellers took over.
Sellers, who had run roughshod over the Tiger defense for the majority of the afternoon, scampered into the end zone on a long 3rd down run, and any College Football Playoff hopes that Clemson had came crashing down, in a 17-14 loss to the Gamecocks.
The scoring started in the second quarter when Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown, capping a quick 3-play, 57-yard drive to put the Tigers up 7-0. South Carolina responded almost immediately as LaNorris Sellers broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run, finishing a 6-play, 75-yard drive and evening the score at 7-7.
In the third quarter, Clemson regained the lead with Klubnik again using his legs, this time on an 18-yard touchdown run. The Tigers orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up over five minutes of clock, giving them a 14-7 edge.
The fourth quarter was all South Carolina. Alex Herrera nailed a 42-yard field goal early in the quarter to close the gap to 14-10. Then, with just over a minute left, Sellers came through again, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run to complete a 9-play, 75-yard drive and give the Gamecocks the lead for good.
The Tigers had a shot late as they had driven deep into Gamecock territory, but an interception from Cade Klubnik sealed their fate.
South Carolina (9-3) will now make its case for a potential at-large bid in the College Football Playoff. Clemson, on the other hand, sees its hopes come to an end, unless Miami falls to Syracuse later today.
There are serious questions about the next moves for Clemson after a loss like this. The Tigers had a multitude of opportunities and came up short. You have to think that Dabo Swinney is going to be pressured to make changes on his coaching staff and embrace the Transfer Portal this coming season.