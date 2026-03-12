Las Vegas Raiders 3-Round Mock Draft after the stunning Maxx Crosby reversal

Before NFL Free Agency kicked off, it looked like one of the biggest trades was made as the Las Vegas Raiders shipped All Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens. The deal seemingly netted the Raiders two 1st Round Picks over the next two drafts while clearing a ton of cap space to spend on the rest of the roster. The Raiders went all in to sign players to big deals, but then in stunning fashion, the Ravens backed out of the deal.

After Maxx Crosby was a Raider once again, the question became whether he'd ask to be traded again or if he'd be with the Las Vegas Raiders long term. On Wednesday Night, Maxx Crosby announced on Social Medial that he's back and will be a Raider.

Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8IZXiDYMio — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 12, 2026

The decision is massive for the Raiders now as this roster is in a much better place than it was before the trade. The Raiders won't have a 2nd 1st Round Pick in this year's NFL Draft, but they now have a chance to build a unique roster starting with the 1st Overall Pick.

Predicting the Raiders NFL Draft after the Maxx Crosby shocker

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

This offseason including the attempt to trade away Maxx Crosby has been all about building this team around Fernando Mendoza. In a draft class that's weak at quarterback, Mendoza is the clear top quarterback prospect. The decision to trade away Geno Smith shows that Mendoza is the pick even if the plan is to let him develop.

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle - Clemson

The massive deal to sign Tyler Linderbaum will elevate this offensive line instantly, but there's still holes to address. Opposite Kolton Miller, the Raiders need to make an addition at offensive tackle which should be a great option on Day 2 of the Draft. Blake Miller has been a pro ready prospect for years, and he'd be able to step in at right tackle and continue to develop while providing an upgrade.

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt - Wide Receiver - Indiana

Fernando Mendoza will inherit some solid weapons with Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and free agent addition Jalen Nailor. Adding another wide receiver would only make life easier on Mendoza to start his career, and giving him a player he's familiar with should allow him to hit the ground running. Elijah Sarratt and Mendoza were always on the same page at Indiana, and the two can develop into a great duo for the Raiders long term.