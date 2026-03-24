Lavonte David’s likely retirement makes these 3 LBs a draft priority for the Bucs

This offseason has brought a ton of change to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of what will be a prove it year for Todd Bowles. Franchise icon Mike Evans decided to leave the team in free agency signing a friendly deal with the San Francisco 49ers. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers will seemingly be dealt another blow as Lavonte David is holding a press conference which many assume is to announce his retirement.

Bucs will have a press conference at 2 today involving linebacker Lavonte David. No specifics but all signs point to him announcing his retirement after 14 seasons in Tampa. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 24, 2026

The news shakes the Bucs especially given the timing as most of the linebackers in a loaded free agency class are off the boards. The decision now makes landing a linebacker in the NFL Draft a priority, and the Buccaneers should focus in on 3 prospects.

These 3 linebackers could fill Tampa Bay's Lavonte David void

CJ Allen - Georgia

Losing Lavonte David is massive blow not just because of who he is as a player, but because he's truly like a coach on the field lining everyone up. Georgia star CJ Allen played that same role for the Bulldogs, lining everyone in Kirby Smart's complex defense up. Allen has the makings of a 3-down linebacker, and his high IQ style of play and leadership makes him a perfect replacement to ensure there isn't a major drop-off.

Anthony Hill Jr - Texas

If the Buccaneers decide to pass on a Linebacker in the 1st Round, they could look to pick Texas star Anthony Hill Jr in the second round. Hill has all the traits to develop into a superstar at Linebacker, but he also needs to continue developing at the position. Hill would've been a perfect player to put next to Lavonte David, but he can bring ability rushing the passer and a ton of raw talent to this defense.

Jake Golday - Cincinnati

In the 3rd round of the draft or even late in the 2nd round, one team is going to walk away with a steal picking Jake Golday. The Cincinnati star has explosive athletic ability that will allow him to be a sideline to sideline player. Where Golday will need to improve is in pass coverage, but he has the tools to develop into a long time starter wherever he's picked.