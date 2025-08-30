Lee Corso gets a cake fit for a king in College GameDay finale

This Saturday, everyone tunes into College GameDay for some great laughs and even some tears as the legendary career of Lee Corso comes to a close. As everyone looks back on the incredible career of "The Coach" it's hard to envision what Saturday Mornings are going to look like without the beloved figure as he and the show have become a staple for College Football fans.

This week has been a week filled with tributes as everyone shares their favorite Lee Corso story or moment while many share incredible stories about what he has meant to their life and career. The personal tributes are the best but, on Saturday morning, Lee Corso got arguably the greatest gift anyone could get.

Ohio State honors Lee Corso with an 85 pound cake

On Saturday Morning, during the portion of the show where a local establishment brings out food for the crew we quickly found out there was a new greatest item. While the food itself looked incredible, everyone's jaws dropped when an 85 pound cake of Lee Corso donning the Brutus the Buckeye headgear was presented to the coach.

AN 85 LB CAKE FOR COACH 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZLqRGjWsQg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

The cake looks incredible as it perfectly resembles Lee Corso's first head gear selection with incredible detail going into the Brutus headgear.

There are so many questions everyone has with the massive cake, but it's an incredible tribute to an icon. How long does it take to bake an 85-pound cake, especially one with all of the detail that went into making it resemble Lee Corso as Brutus the Buckeye? Everyone would love to see just how many ingredients went into such an incredible tribute but, the cake is beyond impressive.

It'll be interesting to see if there are any other massive surprises but, so far the food segment takes the cake in Corso's final show.

More College Football News: