Lee Corso retires: Relive his 10 Most unforgettable College GameDay moments

This weekend, an era comes to an end as legendary College Football analyst and staple of ESPN's College GameDay Lee Corso retires. On Saturday, College GameDay makes the trip to Columbus, Ohio the site of Lee Corso's first head gear pick to bid farewell to one of the greatest personalities in sports television.

Lee Corso has touched generations as his oversized personality has become a staple of Saturday Mornings that has been passed down from parents to their children. Whether it's a head gear pick or his trademark "Not so fast my friend", every Saturday Morning you had to tune into GameDay to see what Lee Corso would do next.

This Saturday, Lee Corso's final head gear pick will go down as one of his most memorable moments but, ahead of his final show we're looking back at 10 times "The Coach" stole the show.

Revisiting Lee Corso's 10 greatest moments

10. Lee the Leprechaun

Whenever College GameDay is at a Notre Dame game, football fans are just waiting to see just how far Lee Corso may go. Kicking off the 2024 College Football season, GameDay made the trip to College Station and did not care that he was going to turn on the Aggies fanbase as he broke out the Leprechaun outfit to pick the Fighting Irish.

Corso brought out his leprechaun outfit for his game pick in College Station ☘️ pic.twitter.com/o0nMLU6KCd — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2024

9. Lee Corso slips up and swears

While Lee Corso is constantly doing what it takes to draw the crowd in, he's typically always kept it clean. That wouldn't be the case when GameDay went to Houston for their game against SMU and in an attempt to rile up the home crowd he slipped up. The clip is iconic and nearly 15 years later, it still circulates every college football season.

The tale of the iconic "Ah, f--- it," moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1PDD9jw9W7 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 23, 2025

8. Corso fires the Musket at Oklahoma

If you give Lee Corso a prop, he's going to use it especially when it's a part of a program's tradition. On College GameDay in Norman, Lee Corso got his hands on the Sooner Musket firing it into the air. The reaction from Kirk Herbstreit after Corso fires it off one last time is truly priceless and funny no matter how many times you've seen it.

7. Lee Corso fights with Will Ferrell

During a GameDay broadcast for USC vs Oregon, the crew had Will Ferrell as the guest picker and it broke out into a hilarious moment. Lee Corso came onto the stage wearing head gear of... Lee Corso, before taking it off and handing it to Ferrell so he could don the Duck headgear in a great moment.

When Will Ferrell and Lee Corso got into it 😭😂



Don't miss Coach make his 400th pick this Saturday on #CollegeGameDay‼️ pic.twitter.com/knUXpHAlHD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 13, 2023

6. Lee Corso rides the motorcycle at Oregon

Anytime the Oregon Duck and Lee Corso were together it made for instant comedy and viral moments. The funniest event by far at Oregon came when Lee Corso threw on the Duck head and rode the motorcycle sending the fanbase into a frenzy.

#8. Corso puts the Duck on and gets on a motorcycle. Cinema… pic.twitter.com/1w2GAYhcIu — Glue Guy Sports (@GlueGuy_Sports) April 17, 2025

5. Not so fast midget!

While almost every Lee Corso moment is shared constantly, one clip constantly goes viral and it's arguably the funniest. During the GameDay show at Oregon as the Ducks hosted Stanford the crew had a child guest picker and when the child picked the Yale Bulldogs to beat Harvard, Lee Corso delivered one of his most famous lines "Not so fast midget!" to the child.

HAPPY TRAILS LEE CORSO



“NOT SO FAST MIDGET!!”



ALWAYS GETS ME 😂 pic.twitter.com/uqxEfCjKVV — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 17, 2025

4. GameDay's first trip to Indiana

While every other moment on this list is a hilarious moment, when the College GameDay crew made the trip to Bloomington where Corso coached for 10 seasons. Lee Corso was honored the entire day and it was awesome for the coach to get his flowers with his career drawing to an end.

It is officially Coach Lee Corso day in Bloomington, Indiana ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z2woA4Z09X — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 26, 2024

3. Lee Corso dresses as Ben Franklin

One of the most underrated Lee Corso predictions came when College GameDay covered the Penn Vs Harvard football game. When Lee Corso came out, he was dressed as Benjamin Franklin declaring "I founded Penn! This is my school!".

favorite GameDay memory: when they did the Penn-Harvard football game, and Lee Corso dressed up as Ben Franklinhttps://t.co/1USDdhAdDo https://t.co/vhFjcLemko pic.twitter.com/IyZWaIUgc1 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) December 1, 2023

2. Lee Corso calls UGA ugly

In a matchup between Alabama and Georgia, the actual Uga was at the desk and the mascot himself was not far behind. In front of a massive Georgia crowd, Lee Corso may have pulled off his biggest stunner yet, calling Uga ugly. The audible groan from the crowd is incredible as no one could believe that he actually called the bulldog ugly.

"He s--- right on my foot." 😭



This moment when Coach tried to apologize to Uga was an all-timer 🤣



Watch him make his 400th headgear pick this Saturday on #CollegeGameDay 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vgg7E3N3jW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 13, 2023

1. Lee Corso first dons the Brutus the Buckeye head gear

We may not have College GameDay as we know it if not for Lee Corso first making a headgear pick in 1996. In a matchup between Penn State and Ohio State, Lee Corso was denied the Brutus head gear and if not for Ohio State finally giving in to Corso we may not have one of the best traditions in College Football.