On Saturday Morning, we all got to take a walk down memory lane as College GameDay sent Lee Corso off with an incredible final show live from where his first headgear selection was made in Columbus, Ohio. Lee Corso has been a fabric of College Football first as a player, then as a head coach, and over the last several decades as a beloved analyst on GameDay.

There hasn't been a better tradition in the sport than Lee Corso's infamous headgear picks as they've become must watch TV throughout Lee Corso's career. When it was announced that Lee Corso's final show would take place in Columbus, Ohio, it only added intriguing storylines to his final pick.

Columbus, Ohio was the first place Lee Corso made a headgear selection, donning the Brutus the Buckeye headgear, sparking an incredible tradition. Many wondered if the location would leaf to Corso ending his career the way it reached peak excitement by picking the Buckeyes for the storyline or if he'd turn heel one last time and pick the Texas Longhorns when no one expected it.

Like everyone expected, Lee Corso capped off his career picking the Ohio State Buckeyes, his most picked team of all time, bookending his career with predictions donning the Brutus headgear in an incredible moment.

Corso asked for his first love and donned the Brutus the Buckeye headgear and everyone everywhere had the tears streaming in.

Lee Corso's first career pick was made by donning the Brutus the Buckeye headgear, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were his most picked team of all time. While turning heel one last time would've been incredible it wouldn't have felt right.

As Lee Corso's career on College GameDay is now officially over, all we can do is look back at what was one of the greatest runs of All Time. Everyone you ask has a favorite Lee Corso pick or catchphrase and hundreds of great memories which only speaks to the longevity of his career and the way he touched so many.

Thank you to the Coach, Lee Corso, for making Saturday Mornings an incredible must-watch event and for all the laughs you gave us on the way.

