Lee Corso's last headgear pick and goodbye wave leaves fans in tears

On Saturday Morning, College Football fans around the world gathered around the television to say goodbye to an icon as Lee Corso appeared on College GameDay one last time. Over several decades, Lee Corso became an integral part of every College Football fans life, giving everyone plenty of laughs.

This Saturday morning was different as the laughs were replaced with tears in an final emotional episode for Lee Corso. The GameDay crew expressed their love for the coach the entire show and fans around the Country aren't ready for the first show when Lee Corso isn't at the desk.

When the entire Country turned to Lee Corso for his final GameDay preditction, there wasn't a dry eye as Corso officially said goodbye. Picking between Ohio State and Texas, Lee Corso called out "give me my first love" donning the Brutus the Buckeye headgear, the one he wore for his first headgear selection.

Lee Corso’s first pick and final pick…



Brutus The Buckeye



pic.twitter.com/5ZfjEftplA — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 30, 2025

College Football fans bid goodbye to Lee Corso

After Lee Corso made his final pick of an incredible career, fans around the Country took to social media to show their love for The Coach in such an emotional moment. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller shared his emotions while thanking Lee Corso for such an incredible career.

Eyes are not dry.



Thank you Coach Corso for loving college football and allowing us to love it alongside you. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) August 30, 2025

Fans tossed aside their rivalries and united around the incredible tribute that was the Ohio State marching band spelling out Corso.

I don't care who you're a fan of. This was an incredible tribute to Lee Corso. Thanks for the memories ❤️. pic.twitter.com/B1vx7M79IO — Scott Bell (@sbell021) August 30, 2025

Former LSU offensive lineman and College Football analyst T-Bob Hebert shared how emotional he was about the moment.

I’m literally ugly crying, I love you Lee Corso — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) August 30, 2025

Everywhere you look on social media, the sentiment is the same, saying goodbye to a staple of everyone's lives has moved people to tears speaking on the impact Corso has had on everyone.

Lee Corso got me crying this morning. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 30, 2025

Lee Corso got me crying in the club man 🥺 — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) August 30, 2025

If you make it through Lee Corso’s last show without crying like a baby you’re just simply not human. — Taylor Travis (@TaylorTravis15) August 30, 2025

The overwhelming show of emotions by fans across the Country speaks to just how impactful Lee Corso has been on so many lives. Every College Football fan can remember when they started watching the show and the time they've spent with their families gathered around the TV growing up with Lee Corso.

Someone may fill Lee Corso's seat on College GameDay but, no one will ever be able to fill his shoes.

