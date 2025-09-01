Lee Corso went out in perfect fashion with his College GameDay finale

While Saturday was about the true kickoff of the College Football season, it was also about sending off an icon of the sport. On Saturday, Lee Corso sat at the desk and did one last College GameDay show, finishing off an incredible career as a broadcaster. Lee Corso got to see just how much everyone appreciated him with incredible tributes and thousands showing up to see him work magic one last time.

When the show began, Lee Corso was in a full tuxedo, and he gave the perfect reason for why it was his choice saying, "I wanted to go out in style". Little did Lee Corso know he was foreshadowing what would truly go down as a perfect show.

On Saturday, Lee Corso donned the Brutus the Buckeye headgear for his final pick bookending his career with the Buckeyes. When Ohio State won the game, Corso easily had his big win but, we all didn't realize he still had one more trick up his sleeve.

"Give me my first love!"



Lee Corso's first-ever headgear pick belonged to Brutus and the Buckeyes and it's only fitting that his last one is the same ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A8Fgj8b3TR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

When the GameDay crew picked the Alabama Vs Florida State game, the only analyst to give the Seminoles a shot was The Coach, picking his alma mater to pull off the upset and he proved right once again.

"Florida State is my school, how would I pick against them? Florida State upsets Alabama." pic.twitter.com/cimloScyXv — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 30, 2025

Florida State proved crucial in delivering another magical Lee Corso moment as the Seminoles, Maryland, Navy, Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois all won, meaning that every program Lee Corso was a part of won in a rare perfect week.

Winning his final headgear selection while watching each of his former programs was certainly enough for Lee Corso in his farewell, right? Wrong, not only did Corso nail his pick of the Buckeyes, but he went a perfect 6 for 6 in his GameDay picks, nailing upset wins for Florida State, LSU, and Miami.

ABSOLUTE LEGEND pic.twitter.com/RBNHmkxesP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2025

For Lee Corso to go perfect on his way out the door is only fitting, as it's what he deserved after such a long career where he made everyone's Saturday better, making us all laugh and giving us a ton of memories. While we're happy to see Lee Corso step away and enjoy retirement, we'll all miss him, and we would all like to know his picks as he's technically in the middle of a perfect season.

