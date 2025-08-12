Legendary Head Coach Steve Spurrier just gave Diego Pavia the ultimate compliment

There aren't many quarterbacks in College Football that have gotten the attention of everyone quite like Diego Pavia. The Commodores quarterback doesn't just get attention, he demands it bringing a swagger that's most comparable to Johnny Manziel during his time at Texas A&M. Based on the confidence that Pavia talks with and plays with, you'd think he was the quarterback at a powerhouse rather than Vanderbilt.

Diego Pavia's confidence is the reason that Vanderbilt went from the laughing stock of the SEC to a team that everyone will start to show the Commodores respect. While you either love Diego Pavia or find him annoying, the Commodores star has become a fan favorite for many including legendary Head Coach Steve Spurrier.

On "Another Dooley Noted Podcast", Steve Spurrier reacted to Pavia's claim that Vanderbilt was a National Championship contender with some skepticism but, a ton of respect.

"Odds are, they probably will not, but if they did, at least one of the guys on their teams believed they had a chance to do it. I like his attitude… Set your goals high." Steve Spurrier

Two things can be true, the vast majority of outsiders and even some within the program will acknowledge that the Commodores aren't a National Championship contender and Diego Pavia fully believes he can lead Vandy to a Championship.

When Diego Pavia arrived at Vanderbilt, the entire mindset of the program changed for the better which is all a program could ask for. The Commodores needed a player like Pavia that could start changing the mindset and he'll become the blueprint going forward as he proves that a winner can be built at Vanderbilt.

The Commodores will be one of the exciting programs to follow this season especially if Pavia continues to pull off stunning upsets.

