Liberty QB Kaidon Salter enters the transfer portal: Possible landing spots
By Tony Thomas
Winter has come. The transfer portal, the black hole of college football regarding team loyalty and roster management, has begun its annual ritual of players testing the lush green oasis landing spot on the other side.
From Flame to Flicker
One of those players is former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter. In 2023, Salter gained over 3,900 yards and accounted for 44 scores. Salter led the Flames to a 13-1 record, a berth in the Fiesta Bowl and a blowout loss to Oregon in the Valley of the Sun.
In March, I wrote an article for Mike Farrell Sports on the best group of five quarterbacks to watch in 2024. I inadvertently left Salter off that list, much to the chagrin of the Godfather of college football recruiting and he let me know it.
However, as it happens, Salter regressed from his 2023 form. Salter’s touchdown production decreased by half, from 44 in 2023 to 22 this season. Salter gained 2,465 total yards on the season for 8-3 Liberty.
What a difference a year makes.
With that said, Salter is the top-rated quarterback currently in the December portal, according to On3.com. He is a talented signal-caller who can punish a defense with his passing arm and his legs. In the right system, Salter could thrive and regain the ’23 version of himself. Two teams could benefit from Salters’ services, and in turn, reignite Salters’ high-octane motor.
Texas State Bobcats
A native of Cedar Hill, Texas, playing for G.J. Kinne and Texas State in a return to his home state would make tremendous sense for Salter. The Bobcats were among the best in the FBS on the offensive side of the ball and could use a quarterback of Salter’s talent and ability in 2025.
QB Jordan McCloud is a draft-eligible senior after passing for 2,920 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 INTs. It is unknown if he has exhausted his eligibility.
Houston Cougars
Cougars coach Willie Fritz has been a winner at every whistle stop on his magical coaching tour, from the junior college ranks to NAIA, to FCS, to the FBS level. Fritz won 23 of 27 games in 2022-2023 with the Green Wave of Tulane, including victories over two ranked opponents in 2022 and hoisted a conference title.
That resulted in a phone call from Houston, who was looking for a head football coach. Next thing you know, Fritz was headed to H-Town to coach up the Cougars.
The Cougars underachieved this season. The Cougars averaged only 14 points per game on offense, hardly the expected result of the ghosts of Wille Fritz past. Fritz had to play two quarterbacks this season and neither one passed for 1,000 yards.
Fritz could be (and should be) looking for a new quarterback to run his offense in the newly ultra-competitive Big XII Conference.
Kaidon Salter could be that man.