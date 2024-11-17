Oregon Ducks exhale, undefeated 2024 season still alive
By Bryson Blue
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 on Nov. 16, continuing their undefeated season. It's another scare for the Ducks, but the No.1 team in the country continues to find ways to win when it matters. With the win, the Ducks have secured their spot in the Big Ten Championship. They will wait to see who their opponent is as the season unfolds.
Oregon vs Wisconsin Recap
The Ducks defense started the first quarter with a stop, forcing the Badgers to punt. Oregon was able to get points on the board early with a field goal from Atticus Sappington. Wisconsin could not get anything going early but was gifted an opportunity after getting stopped again as Dillon Gabriel was picked off in the red zone by Nyzier Fourqurean.
Luckily for the Ducks, the Badgers offense couldn’t make anything of Gabriel’s mishap. Oregon played extremely sloppy to start, with a delay of game and holding penalty. Gabriel faced plenty of pressure and Oregon was forced to kick another field goal. Sappington’s kick was true, putting Oregon up 6-0.
The Badgers' offense came to life at this point, as the rushing attack of Tawee Walker brought them to the red zone. The Ducks’s defense was able to put the Badgers in a fourth-and-1 situation, but another delay of game penalty was called and the Badgers got the first down. However, the eventful drive ended in a field goal by Nathanial Vakos. The entire Ducks team looked undisciplined the rest of the quarter, and the Badgers took the lead late behind a touchdown from Braedyn Locke to Will Pauling. The Badgers led the Ducks 10-6 after the half.
With their backs against the wall, the Ducks found a way to win in the second half. The Badgers managed to score another field goal, putting the Badgers up 13-6. Gabriel made various clutch throws, one coming to Terrance Ferguson on a fourth-and-9 to set up a Jordan James touchdown. James crossed over the 1,000 rushing yards mark for the season.
The Ducks’ defense held strong in the fourth quarter, creating multiple opportunities for their offense to score. However, the Ducks could only manage a field goal to take the lead 16-13. After another strong defensive performance, the Ducks attempted a fake field goal in the red zone, which failed, giving the Badgers one more shot at the upset.
With the game on the line, the Badgers’ QB Locke threw a pass that was batted by Jamaree Caldwell and intercepted by Matayo Uiagalelei, sealing the deal. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks ground out the win 16-13, remaining undefeated.