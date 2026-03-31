Los Angeles Rams 3 Round Mock after Sean McVay's startling Davante Adams revelation

The Los Angeles Rams are heading into the 2026 season with a Super Bowl or bust approach after watching their divisional rivals win the Super Bowl. The Rams have fixed their biggest issue as they went out and traded for Trent McDuffie while signing Jaylen Watson, overhauling the secondary. While the offense was the strong suit last season, Sean McVay revealed that it almost saw a drastic change.

While at the NFL Owner's meeting, Sean McVay openly revealed that the Rams spoke with Davante Adams about potential trade talks surrounding the wide receiver as he was involved in the Rams attempts to land AJ Brown.

Sean McVay said he spoke with WR Davante Adams about potential trade talks involving the 33-year-old.

The HC says he believes it’s important to tell players what’s going on and what was being discussed. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 30, 2026

McVay revealing that Adams could be on the move creates questions over his future in Los Angeles in the short and long term. Heading into the NFL Draft, Adams' uncertain future puts wide receiver into play with the 13th Overall Pick.

Los Angeles Rams 3 round mock draft finds the Davante Adams successor

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Sean McVay shared pretty openly that Davante Adams' future in Los Angeles isn't certain which makes wide receiver the most likely pick 13th Overall. Makai Lemon would be the perfect addition to this offense with the variety of ways in which he can be deployed with an offensive mind like McVay. Lemon can instantly make this offense even scarier while forming a great long-term duo with Puka Nacua.

61. Los Angeles Rams: Sam Hecht - Center - Kansas State

The Rams could bring in competition at center as Coleman Shelton struggled as a pass blocker in 2025. Sam Hecht is the top center prospect in this class, and he could either be an instant starter for this team or a great depth piece to develop. Hecht doesn't win with power, but he's a highly athletic center who can help keep Matthew Stafford up right.

93. Los Angeles Rams: Kyle Louis - Linebacker - Pittsburgh

Among all the positions, the Rams have invested the least at linebacker as they've found a way to make late picks and undrafted free agents work. This offseason, it'll make the most sense for the Rams to invest in linebackers after spending big in the secondary. Kyle Louis has a lighter frame, but he could become a weapon for this defense in coverage.