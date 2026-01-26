Los Angeles Rams 3-Round Mock Draft: Building for one last push with Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams season came to an end on Sunday Night at the hands of their divisional rivals the Seattle Seahawks. This season saw the Rams look like the best team in the NFC for a long stretch, but as the season went along, it was clear that this team had some flaws. Now as the offseason has arrived, the Rams will look to re-tool with the hope of making one last Super Bowl push.

This team has two elite wide receivers, a strong rushing attack, and an elite defensive front. The big question is around how long Matthew Stafford will play as he'll be 38 years old at the start of next season. If Stafford is returning, the Rams need to do whatever it takes to ensure this team has all the pieces it needs to make another push.

The good news for the Rams is that this offseason their hopes of building this roster up will be bolstered thanks to the Atlanta Falcons trading away their 1st round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

3-Round Mock Draft gives Matthew Stafford elite weapons

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Rams have two great weapons in Devante Adams and Puka Nacua, but they can take this offense to another level with another weapon. Makai Lemon put together an incredible season at USC, and he's the type of wide receiver the Rams should add to the offense. Having Lemon would be a great insurance policy incase either of the others gets injured while also giving Matthew Stafford another reliable target.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

Down the stretch of the season, the Rams defense didn't play to the level that everyone expected with the strength of their defensive front. The Rams cornerbacks struggled against the Seahawks wide receivers, and in a division with elite weapons they'll need an elite cornerback. Colton Hood just spent this season as Tennessee's top cornerback, and he can step into this defense and help it take a step forward in coverage.

62. Los Angeles Rams: Gennings Dunker - Offensive Tackle - Iowa

The Rams should look to take an offensive tackle this Spring as Rob Havenstein's injury hurt the team down the stretch. Gennings Dunker has talent at offensive tackle, but he may be a better fit a guard long term. The Rams could allow Dunker to develop before eventually either deploying him at tackle or kicking him inside to guard.

93. Los Angeles Rams: Justin Joly - Tight End - NC State

The Rams invested in Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson, but the production left plenty to be desired. Matthew Stafford could use another weapon at tight end, and the Rams should target a true receiving tight end. Justin Joly is an elite receiving threat with a ton of upside who would excel in this offense.