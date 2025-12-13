Makai Lemon’s Biletnikoff win is only controversial if you ignore the numbers

While everyone is paying close attention to Saturday Night's Heisman Trophy ceremony, Friday Night's College Football Awards honor players and coaches at various positions, giving us a better wrap-up for the season. One of the biggest awards given out is the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the Nation's best wide receiver.

Given how talented the wide receivers have gotten at the college level, the debates have been heated the past several seasons. This year's award came down to three elite finalists in USC's Makai Lemon, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, and UConn's Skyler Bell.

Makai Lemon was the right choice even if it's unpopular

When the Biletnikoff Award was given out, USC's Makai Lemon was picked as the winner, and the debate instantly started.

Biletnikoff Award Winner 🏆



Makai Lemon is college football’s most outstanding wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/4k3HcW5evi — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 13, 2025

Most people believe that Jeremiah Smith deserved to win the award, and they'd certainly have a strong case. Smith is certainly the most talented wide receiver in the Country, and it's hard to watch him play and argue that anyone is better at the position.

Makai Lemon, however, put together a season worthy of beating Jeremiah Smith for the Nation's top wide receiver. The Trojans' star caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, compared to Smith's 80 catches for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns, which includes his stats in the Big Ten Championship, which aren't considered in the Biletnikoff voting.

When you watch Ohio State's offense, if Jeremiah Smith isn't having the best day, it's clear that they can turn to Carnell Tate, Bo Jackson, or Max Klare. USC, on the other hand, needed Makai Lemon to be the driving force in the offense each week, and he delivered for the most part.

There's no debate that Jeremiah Smith is the best wide receiver talent that we've seen at the college level in a long time. At the end of the day, Makai Lemon had the better season, which sets Smith up to push for the award at least once more next season.