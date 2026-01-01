Louisville transfer Isaac Brown is the perfect target for an SEC contender

On Friday, the Transfer Portal officially opens, opening the floodgates as thousands of college football stars will start to look for a new program. Given how early players start to announce their intentions to transfer, teams know what they'll need to address when the Transfer Portal officially opens. For the Texas Longhorns, the biggest hole in the roster is now running back.

The offseason has started off with Texas Tech losing running backs Tre Wisner, CJ Baxter Jr, and Jerrick Gibson all of whom land in the Top 20 of the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal RB Rankings to the Transfer Portal.

The rushing attack wasn't nearly good enough for Texas this season, which put far too much pressure on Arch Manning to make plays. The offensive line should be much improved next year, as should Arch Manning, and now Texas's perfect running back is in the Transfer Portal.

Isaac Brown has to be Steve Sarkisian's first call when the Transfer Portal opens

On Thursday, the perfect solution to Texas' running back issues entered the Transfer Portal as Louisville's Isaac Brown announced he'd be looking for a new home.

Thank you Louisville ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axhq09F0J2 — Isaac Brown (@isaac6brown_) January 1, 2026

Brown announcing he'd be entering the Transfer Portal with a "No Contact Tag" is interesting as it means he likely has the school or schools he'll look at in mind, and isn't truly hitting the open market.

As a Freshman, Isaac Brown burst onto the scene rushing for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns adding 152 yards and a score as a receiver. This season, Brown dealt with injuries, yet he still finished the game with 884 yards and 7 scores.

Isaac Brown is a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball, which will make him the perfect addition for a team like Texas. The Longhorns desperately need a running back who's capable of hitting home runs, and Brown can come in and create big plays out of the backfield, bringing the explosive nature back to this offense.