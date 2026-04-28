LSU fans joked about sacrificing baseball for Lane Kiffin now he has to make it worth it

Over the past several years, LSU fans have had a tough time when it comes to their sports teams. Brian Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge with National Championship expectations, and he never came close to delivering a Playoff berth let along a title. Matt McMahon took over after Will Wade was unceremoniously fired amid scandal, and the Tigers were abysmal on the basketball court.

The one bright spot for the LSU fans has been their baseball program as Jay Johnson delivered his second National Championship last summer. While the football program is elite when everything is clicking, the baseball program at LSU is arguably second to none.

This fall, when Brian Kelly was fired, some LSU football fans were just hoping for a win to end the season. Looking to the future, Lane Kiffin was the clear top coach available to the point that fans joked they were willing to sacrifice their entire baseball season for the Ole Miss head coach.

I’ll sacrifice our entire baseball season for Lane Kiffin. https://t.co/88kLvLETyu — Dr. Jones (@ShaisDurag) November 23, 2025

LSU fans got their wish and Lane Kiffin has to deliver

After the Egg Bowl, Lane Kiffin finally came to a decision, opting to leave Ole Miss for the LSU job, rather than staying with his team. The win delivered LSU the top coach on the market, but it appears to have come with unintended consequences.

The fans who joked about sacrificing the baseball season seemingly got their wish as LSU entered the season as either the top ranked team in the Country or 2nd ranked team in the Country in most polls.

Our 2026 College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings!



See more details + previews for all 25 teams: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/LcWfq3McwO — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 19, 2026

The sacrifice appears to have worked as the Tigers are currently 24-21 with a 6-15 record in SEC play. The Tigers have been swept in their last 3 SEC series, and if the season ended today, the Tigers would miss the College World Series field as a whole.

The LSU Tigers got their wish, and now all pressure will be on the football team to make up for the miserable spring. Lane Kiffin was allowed to build a truly absurd first roster in Baton Rouge, and a disappointing season will only make matters worse for the fanbase.