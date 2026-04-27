5 LSU Tigers to Know for the 2027 NFL Draft in Lane Kiffin’s debut season

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and all eyes turn toward the 2027 NFL Draft, which has been drawing a ton of buzz with how weak this year's class turned out. The LSU Tigers had a quiet NFL Draft as Mansoor Delane was their only 1st round pick, while players like Harold Perkins Jr and Garrett Nussmeier fell down boards.

As Lane Kiffin takes over at LSU, the Tigers' draft prospects should change instantly as his first roster is loaded with elite talent. While the players will have to live up to the hype, 5 players are clearly contenders to be 1st Round picks.

5 LSU Tigers could emerge as 2027 NFL Draft 1st-Round contenders in Lane Kiffin’s debut season

Jordan Seaton - Offensive Tackle

There's a reason Lane Kiffin and so many other coaches went all out to try and land Jordan Seaton in the Transfer Portal as he's clearly already a 1st round talent at offensive tackle. Since arriving at LSU, Seaton has undergone a body transformation which should only help him against the speed rushers. If Seaton can prove he's the elite tackle everyone saw at Colorado in the SEC, he could easily be a top 5 pick next spring.

Sam Leavitt - Quarterback

Coming off his breakout season in 2024, Sam Leavitt had a chance to play his way into the 1st round, but injuries derailed his season. Leavitt gets to play in Lane Kiffin's offense, which should only allow his production to jump off the charts. If Leavitt can stay healthy, and become a more efficient passer, he has the type of talent that NFL teams can fall in love with in a loaded quarterback class.

Ty Benefield - Safety

If Ty Benefield declared for the draft this year, he likely would've been a Day 2 pick, but he instead transferred to LSU. Benefield is a candidate to follow a similar path to Mansoor Delane, who opted for a year in the SEC, and it made him a 1st round pick. Benefield will likely play the Nickel/STAR role, which could make him an exciting, versatile safety prospect at the next level.

Trey'Dez Green - Tight End

Few players are as freakish an athlete as LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green, who even impressed on the basketball team as a freshman. Green is an absolute nightmare to guard in the redzone while his receiving talent is off the charts. If Green can show more promise as a run blocker, teams will be fighting to land him, as he could transform an offense.

Whit Weeks - Linebacker

Coming into the season, Whit Weeks had a chance to be a 1st Round pick, but injuries ended up derailing his season. Weeks heads into 2025 in what will be his 3rd season in Blake Baker's defense, giving him a chance to take his game to another level. If Weeks can replicate the play we saw when he was healthy in 2024, he could easily become the top linebacker prospect in this class.