LSU fans rejoice as Brian Kelly delivers long-awaited opening-week win

Over the last few years, all LSU fans have heard about is the Tigers' streak losing in season openers. Brian Kelly inherited the streak as Ed Orgeron lost to Mississippi State in a barn burner during the pandemic before losing to UCLA in a game where he called UCLA's blue "Sissy Blue". Brian Kelly only made the streak worse, by falling to Florida State twice and USC last season.

The streak had gotten to LSU fans to the point where the fanbase was begging to schedule a cupcake opponent in Week 0 to kill the bad juju. Instead, the program opted to do it the hard way and it'll only make the Tigers win over 4th-ranked Clemson that much sweeter.

Early on in this game, it looked like the stadium that Brian Kelly declared "Death Valley Jr." may be too much for the LSU Tigers to overcome, as the Tigers had false start penalties and wasted timeouts. Even when things started to go bad for the Tigers, whether it was a weird decision not to kick a field goal before the half, a bizarre incomplete ruling on what looked like a touchdown, and two fumbles, LSU fought through it all.

Even when Clemson drove down the field quickly on their final drive the defense buckled up and Harold Perkins Jr disrupted Cade Klubnik enough to secure victory.

Last season we saw the complete opposite from the LSU Tigers in several close as they'd crumble down the stretch with self-destruction against USC and Texas A&M. Every time things started to go bad for the Tigers in this game, the defense helped LSU out, which was a rare change.

The defense has been the biggest issue for the Tigers in the Brian Kelly era and now that DC Blake Baker has his personnel, this group was lights out. The Tigers only allowed 10 points 3 of which came after the offense gave away the ball in field goal range.

The Weeks brothers caused havoc the entire night blowing up the Clemson attack by land and by air. The big transfer portal additions of Mansoor Delane and AJ Haulcy showed up in a big way in the secondary breaking up key passes the entire night.

Mansoor Delane with the PBU to prevent Clemson from converting a 4th down! ❌pic.twitter.com/KY8s6aVKr3 — The Bengal Tiger (@BengalTigerOn3) August 31, 2025

Garrett Nussmeier came back to LSU to try and win the Tigers a National Championship, passing up on the NFL Draft. With a massive win like this over Clemson, the Tigers are well on their way and have one of the best wins in the Country. Nussmeier took care of the football the entire night, going 28-38 for 230 yards and 1 touchdown without an interception.

The run game was a massive flaw for the Tigers last season, and they made it a priority to overhaul the rushing attack, bringing in former Florida State OC Alex Atkins to help in that department. Against a stout Clemson defense, the Tigers were able to at least give Garrett Nussmeier help, picking up 110 yards on the ground.

The Tigers' offensive line was a massive concern, replacing 4 of it's 5 starters from last season and in this game you could hardly tell aside from some pre-snap penalties. The Tigers allowed just one sack against a defensive front loaded with elite NFL Draft talent.

Brian Kelly has finally started on the right foot at LSU, which is the biggest wish the fanbase has had. The Tigers' schedule is a grind in SEC play, by winning the season opener in the way they did on the road against a Playoff contender was a massive show of what this team could be.

