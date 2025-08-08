LSU Football making change that has Garrett Nussmeier cover-up written all over it

On Wednesday, rumors started to swirl that LSU star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffered a serious knee injury during the LSU Tigers' fall camp. While it was later confirmed that Garrett Nussmeier didn't tear his ACL, dispelling the spreading rumors but, it's clear that Nussmeier suffered some level of leg injury which kept him out of the end of the Tigers' practice.

After LSU reporters declared that Garrett Nussmeier was fine, the concern dropped down as the Tigers prepared to continue camp. Then on Thursday Night, LSU made a subtle move that should have the Tigers' fanbase once again concerned about their star quarterback.

LSU appears to be hiding Garrett Nussmeier from the media

On Thursday Night, LSU beat writers shared the news that Friday's camp session was now closed to the media which comes as a surprise but, the timing may state otherwise.

LSU closed practice to the media Friday.



We are still scheduled to speak with OC Joe Sloan after practice and Saturday’s full practice is open. — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) August 8, 2025

On one hand, this last-minute move could just be a total coincidence or something minor happened behind the scenes to change it from an open practice. Given that LSU will have a full open practice as things currently stand, it would indicate that the Tigers aren't trying to hide anything.

While it could be a total coincidence, the timing of LSU closing practice to the media is certainly suspicious. The Tigers just so happened to keep the media away from the team after Garrett Nussmeier suffered an injury in a closed practice on Wednesday. The media going to LSU practice and seeing Nussmeier sidelined would instantly become the top story in the sport as it could affect the Tigers season.

The concern with any injury Garrett Nussmeier deals with is that the Tigers are hoping to make the College Football Playoff and won't have any time for a slow start when the season kicks off. If the Tigers opened with a cupcake opponent, the Tigers could rest Nussmeier but, given the fact they face off against an elite Clemson team, this team needs to be in peak form if they're going to snap their season opening losing streak.

Everyone will now eye Saturday as the concern will be real if the Tigers keep the media out of practice once again.

More LSU Tigers News: