LSU got an awkward first glimpse of Lane Kiffin's disappearing act

On Saturday Night, the LSU Tigers ended their season against the Houston Cougars in the Texas Bowl. While the Tigers lost the game, it ended a miserable season, and turns the program to an exciting future as the Lane Kiffin era will officially begin while the Transfer Portal opens on January 2nd where the Tigers will certainly be a major player.

As the Tigers looked to win back-to-back Texas Bowls, their future head coach was in attendance for the game.

Kiffin got to take a look at some of the players he'll be coaching next season while he even appeared on ESPN to talk about the transition from Ole Miss to LSU.

New LSU coach Lane Kiffin talks about Ole Miss winning CFP game against Tulane.



“It was awesome, that was a great day, it really was. I’m not just saying that..The biggest game in the State of Mississippi”



Said he didn’t have much time to watch game so far, because NIL agents… pic.twitter.com/sKNpZ95QEj — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 28, 2025

Lane Kiffin leaving before the finish is an awkward first moment

While Lane Kiffin told the broadcast that he hadn't had much time to watch the game between NIL agents calling and his interview, at least he had the entire second half to watch. Well, not exactly as Lane Kiffin was awkwardly caught on camera leaving the game well before it finished.

Lane Kiffin left the Texas Bowl shortly after his appearance on ESPN and didn’t stay for LSU’s entire game pic.twitter.com/Zs4PERAdA1 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 28, 2025

The move isn't the end of the world, but it's a move that truly only Lane Kiffin would think of pulling. The coach knew the fanbase would love that he showed up, and he made a big deal of it, even sharing a glimpse of the private jet on social media.

Given the massive check that LSU just wrote to make Lane Kiffin it's next head coach, would it have killed him to stay the entire game? It's not like the game was a blowout in either direction, especially as LSU kicked an onside kick to try and tie the game after a last minute touchdown.

Ultimately at LSU, it won't matter to them if Kiffin pulls moves like this or not as all they truly care about is winning. The Transfer Portal is going to play a massive role in Lane Kiffin's success, and after watching the Tigers against Houston, he's going to have a lot of work to do.