LSU hiring Marcus Freeman would be the funniest full-circle moment in CFB history

On Sunday Night, the LSU Tigers brought the Brian Kelly era to an end, firing the Head Coach 4 years into his tenure in Baton Rouge. The Tigers paid $53 million to rid themselves of Brian Kelly, speaking to how much the program needed to change as well as how committed they are to building a winner. The next few weeks will be dominated by rumors of which coach may take the LSU job, as it's the best job available.

The most popular name will be Lane Kiffin, as he's been a slam dunk for the Ole Miss Rebels and fits what the fanbase is dying for. If LSU doesn't go for the biggest name, Jon Sumrall at Tulane may be the best hire, as he's rebuilt Troy and kept In-State Tulane at a high level. While plenty of names will be thrown around, only one could break College Football.

LSU hiring Marcus Freeman would break the internet

When LSU hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, it shocked everyone, as no one ever saw a coach leaving Notre Dame, as it's clearly one of the best jobs in the Country. The Fighting Irish ended up lucking out as Marcus Freeman would've been a top name for several schools, and they were able to instead retain him.

The LSU Tigers could pull the funniest move in College Football history by going right back to South Bend to hire their next Head Coach in Marcus Freeman. Not only would Notre Dame losing back-to-back coaches to LSU be funny, but it would also have a chance to break Brian Kelly.

After taking over the Notre Dame job and leading the Fighting Irish to the National Championship Game before Kelly even came close to making the College Football Playoff made many believe Freeman is already a better coach than Brian Kelly. If Marcus Freeman came to LSU and succeeded, it would fully break Brian Kelly, whom everyone loves to dunk on.