LSU misses big as New Orleans native Zyron Forstall commits to Texas A&M

Lane Kiffin is taking over at LSU, and he's going to have a major threat to handle with Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies. Mike Elko has dominated the LSU Tigers since taking over at Texas A&M as he's beaten the Tigers twice. This past season, he dominated the Tigers so bad in Baton Rouge that Brian Kelly was fired the next day and Athletic Director Scott Woodward was forced out with him.

Texas A&M was always a sleeping giant in this NIL and Revenue Sharing era, but they had the wrong coach at the helm in Jimbo Fisher. Mike Elko has already had more on-field success with the Aggies, and now he's picking up those wins on the recruiting trail much to LSU's dismay.

Lane Kiffin and LSU miss out on 5-star Zyron Forstall

On Tuesday Night, elite 5-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall announced his commitment picking the Texas A&M Aggies.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Zyron Forstall has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



He’s the No. 2 EDGE in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings



“I’m HOME! #GigEm”https://t.co/Svfl9dU7Jg pic.twitter.com/5LAvuwY1gf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2026

The news is notable to LSU as Zyron Forstall is a New Orleans native who easily could've ended up a member of the Tigers. When Zyron Forstall left Jesuit for IMG Academy, it certainly hurt the LSU Tigers, and they never had quite the lead you'd expect for a player out of New Orleans.

Zyron Forstall was expected to take a visit to LSU this weekend, but after announcing his commitment the plans may change.

The good news for LSU is that the Tigers already have an elite edge rusher on board in Jaiden Bryant who's on track to finish the recruiting cycle as a 5-star recruit. Lane Kiffin and this staff will end up bringing in an impressive class, especially in a cycle with a ton of talent in Louisiana, but missing out on Zyron Forstall feels like an early miss for this staff with him joining Texas A&M.