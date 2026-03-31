Texas A&M strikes big as Mike Elko secures 5-star edge Zyron Forstall

After firing Jimbo Fisher, it's crazy to think back at the fact that Texas A&M almost missed out on Mike Elko as the people leading the program were zeroing in on Mark Stoops. Instead, the fanbase won out, bringing Mike Elko back to College Station, and the years to follow has been a meteoric rise. In just two seasons, Mike Elko has the Aggies playing and recruiting at the level Jimbo Fisher swore the team would reach.

Last season, Texas A&M made the College Football Playoff while going 11-1 in the regular season which gives Mike Elko the success to point to on the recruiting trail. This offseason, Texas A&M is off to a stellar star in their pursuit of the Nation's top class.

5-star Zyron Forstall commits to Texas A&M bolstering the Aggies future

On Tuesday Night, Mike Elko and his staff picked up their biggest commitment of the offseason as 5-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall announced his commitment to the Aggies.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Zyron Forstall has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



He’s the No. 2 EDGE in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings



“I’m HOME! #GigEm”https://t.co/Svfl9dU7Jg pic.twitter.com/5LAvuwY1gf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2026

Zyron Forstall instantly becomes the crown jewel of Texas A&M's recruiting class which has a strong chance to finish as the Nation's best. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Zyron Forstall is the 16th best player in the Country, the 2nd ranked edge rusher in the class, and the 2nd ranked recruit out of Louisiana.

While Zyron Forstall plays his High School football at Florida's IMG Academy, Texas A&M gets the added bonus of landing a New Orleans Native, dealing a blow to Lane Kiffin's recruiting efforts this cycle.

Landing Zyron Forstall gives Texas A&M the Nation's top ranked recruiting class which has no signs of slowing down. The Aggies already have 2 5-star commits in Forstall and Kamarui Dorsey while they're in contention to add a few more like CB John Meredith and IOL Albert Simien.