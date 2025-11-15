LSU's quarterback dilemma is answered in unfortunate fashion

Last weekend against Alabama, LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson made his first big move, benching star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, putting backup quarterback Michael Van Buren into the game. The move was shocking as Garrett Nussmeier returned for his 5th season, and even while he was struggling he's the leader of this team playing for his draft stock.

Heading into this weekend as the LSU Tigers face Arkansas, there was a massive question over whether Frank Wilson would start Nussmeier or continue with Van Buren. Earlier in the week, Garrett Nussmeier was in line to make the start, but Frank Wilson noted that the abdominal injury he's been dealing with was reaggravated.

Frank Wilson said Garrett Nussmeier aggravated an injury in practice Thursday but is probable for Saturday against Arkansas.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet pic.twitter.com/pMdcUrmeD3 — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) November 14, 2025

When Frank Wilson told everyone about the injury, he noted that Garrett Nussmeier would be probable for this weekend's game. On Friday Night, something shifted as Garrett Nussmeier was named doubtful for the Battle for the Boot, suddenly changing the Tigers' plan at quarterback.

Sources: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is doubtful for LSU against Arkansas tomorrow. He’s dealing with a nagging abdominal injury and was officially downgraded from probable to questionable on SEC availability report. pic.twitter.com/XX9Pj07SNx — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 15, 2025

Considering Garrett Nussmeier, is doubtful after dealing with this injury for most of the season, the Tigers decided to start Michael Van Buren on Saturday.

NEW: LSU will start QB Michael Van Buren over Garrett Nussmeier against Arkansas, @PeteNakos reports.



Nussmeier has been dealing with an abdominal injury.https://t.co/rVhslsN9H7 pic.twitter.com/7lVvS8CUyR — On3 (@On3sports) November 15, 2025

The news of the injury is gutting for Garrett Nussmeier, as he passed up potentially being a first round pick to try and lead the Tigers to a National Championship. This season has done a ton of damage to Nussmeier's draft stock, and these final few games could've helped raise him on the draft boards.

For the LSU Tigers, Michael Van Buren starting these final few weeks is important for the future of the program. As Garrett Nussmeier moves on to the NFL, the Tigers will need a starting quarterback, and Van Buren could prove to be a reliable option. If Van Buren struggles down the stretch, it'll likely lead to the Tigers attacking the portal to bring in their next starter.