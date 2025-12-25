LSU safety AJ Haulcy declares for the NFL Draft as one of the best-kept secrets

Feeling the pressure, Brian Kelly went out and brought in a loaded transfer class to try and win big as he entered his 4th season. LSU ended up having an underwhelming season, but the Tigers absolutley nailed some of their Transfer Portal additions. Arguably the two best players on LSU's roster this season were transfer defensive backs AJ Haulcy and Mansoor Delane.

The Tigers defense went from one of the worst units in the SEC to one of the best, thanks to their two big additions in the back end. Mansoor Delane declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month as the top-ranked cornerback according to most draft experts. On Christmas, his teammate in the back end joined him.

LSU Safety AJ Haulcy is the steal of the 2026 NFL Draft

On Christmas Day, LSU safety AJ Haulcy officially announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

BREAKING: LSU standout safety AJ Haulcy has declared for the NFL Draft, he tells @On3Sports



In his college career he’s totaled 346 tackles, 17 PD, 10 INT, and 4 FF



Was named a 1st Team All-American this seasonhttps://t.co/NNKHeF3EZi pic.twitter.com/3DHvqiLoM3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 25, 2025

After starting his career at New Mexico, Haulcy spent two seasons at Houston proving he could be a high-level player at the Power 4 level. This spring, Haulcy entered the Transfer Portal looking to elevate his NFL Draft stock, and landing at "DBU" played out perfectly.

This season Haulcy racked up 89 tackles with 4 pass defenses, a forced fumble, and 3 interceptions proving he could play at a high level in the SEC.

In our latest NFL Mock Draft, AJ Haulcy went 30th overall to the New England Patriots as he's right in range to be a first round selection if not, an early Day 2 pick.

Every season, there's an elite safety that teams overlook, and he ends up making an immediate impact in the NFL. Last Draft cycle, South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori was allowed to slide after Malaki Starts went in the first round, and this season that player could be AJ Haulcy, with Caleb Downs getting the most attention.