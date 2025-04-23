Major shakeup in 2025-26 Heisman Trophy odds after spring transfers

We’re not even out of the spring window yet, and already the Heisman race has been flipped on its head.

What was shaping up to be a relatively stable list of contenders heading into summer workouts has now taken a sharp turn, all thanks to a pair of quarterback moves that feel more like an NFL-style trade than your typical college transfer.

Nico Iamaleava heading from Tennessee to UCLA was surprising enough, but when Joey Aguilar jumped from UCLA to Tennessee literally the next day, it created a massive shakeup on the board. And, interestingly enough, it actually pushed Aguilar ahead of Iamaleava on the Heisman board.

Here's a look at the complete odds for the 2025 Heisman Trophy as we look towards the 2025 season.

2025-26 Heisman Trophy Odds

The leaders:

Garrett Nussmeier (QB, LSU): +800

Arch Manning (QB, Texas): +800

Cade Klubnik (QB, Clemson): +1000

Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State): +1200

Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State): +1300

Dante Moore (QB, Oregon): +1600

LaNorris Sellers (QB, South Carolina): +1600

DJ Lagway (QB, Florida): +1600

Drew Allar (QB, Penn State): +1600

Carson Beck (QB, Miami): +2500

Others with odds:

John Mateer (QB, Oklahoma): +3300

Kevin Jennings (QB, SMU): +3300

Gunner Stockton (QB, Georgia): +3300

Austin Simmons (QB, Ole Miss): +3300

Sam Leavitt (QB, Arizona State): +3300

Ty Simpson (QB, Alabama): +3300

Miller Moss (QB, Louisville): +3500

CJ Carr (QB, Notre Dame): +3500

Marcel Reed (QB, Texas A&M): +4000

Ryan Williams (WR, Alabama): +4000

Joey Aguilar (QB, Tennessee): +4500

Dylan Raiola (QB, Nebraska): +5000

Jackson Arnold (QB, Auburn): +5000

Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana): +5000

Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame): +5000

Bryce Underwood (QB, Michigan): +5000

Devon Dampier (QB, Utah): +5000

Jayden Maiava (QB, USC): +5000

Jalon Daniels (QB, Kansas): +6000

Sawyer Robertson (QB, Baylor): +6000

Gio Lopez (QB, North Carolina): +6500

Haynes King (QB, Georgia Tech): +7500

Avery Johnson (QB, Kansas State): +7500

Nico Iamaleava (QB, UCLA): +8000

Kaidon Salter (QB, Colorado): +10000

Kyron Drones (QB, Virginia Tech): +10000

Thomas Castellanos (QB, Florida State): +10000

Demond Williams Jr. (QB, Washington): +10000

Beau Pribula (QB, Missouri): +10000

Darian Mensah (QB, Duke): +10000

Who will take home the Heisman this season?

The truth of the matter is that the Heisman has become more about a "hype" award and much less about what it traditionally was believed to be. So, the big question here is this: Which player will be the most viral and talked about all season long?

Travis Hunter was absolutely deserving of the award last season, but no one can deny that he had help in winning the award due to the media lovefest that we saw for both him and Colorado throughout the season. So, who seems most likely to get that same kind of attention and treatment this time around? In my opinion, you don't have to look too far down the list.

If Arch Manning is able to put up any kind of legitimate stats and lead Texas to compete for a College Football Playoff spot — and there's no reason that shouldn't be the case — we can easily see the hype train carrying him all the way to New York.

Manning is already one of the most-talked-about players in the country and he's only going to be hyped up that much more if he has any semblance of success on the field.

There's a reason his odds are so high — despite never being a full-time starter — and it's because oddsmakers know that — whether it's deserved or not — the hype is coming.

