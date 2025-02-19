Travis Hunter is already getting Hall of Famer comparisons ahead of NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, one name is dominating conversations—Travis Hunter.

The Colorado star, who played under Deion Sanders, has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest to ever play the game. And when one of those names is Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey, it’s safe to say Hunter’s potential is through the roof.

Hunter isn’t just another top draft prospect; he’s a generational talent. During his Heisman-winning season, he put up ridiculous numbers on both sides of the ball: 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 36 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. Those stats alone make him one of the most exciting prospects in recent history.

The comparisons to Bailey aren’t just about raw stats either. Bailey, who played for Georgia before becoming an NFL legend, also excelled as a two-way player in college. In his final season, he had 47 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns while racking up 52 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups. Both players share similar measurables—Hunter stands at 6’1” and 185 pounds, while Bailey was 6’0” and 192 pounds.

But while the comparisons are flattering, they also set sky-high expectations. Bailey became a 12-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Matching that level of success is no small task.

One of the biggest debates surrounding Hunter is whether he’ll be allowed to continue playing both offense and defense in the pros. His college coach, Deion Sanders, has made it clear that he believes the NFL won’t allow Hunter to play both ways at an elite level. According to Sanders, many NFL coaches “can’t fathom what they can’t do themselves” and will likely push Hunter to focus on just one position.

It’s a legitimate concern. The NFL is built on specialization, and very few players have successfully played both ways at the professional level. The league prioritizes longevity, and teams typically want to protect their investments rather than expose a star player to double the wear and tear. It's also been reported that Hunter is listed as a DB for the upcoming NFL Combine.

Still, if there’s one player who could break that mold, it’s Hunter. Sanders believes his football IQ—along with a 4.0 GPA—proves he has the intelligence and work ethic to succeed no matter what role he’s given.

As the draft nears, all eyes will be on how NFL teams evaluate Hunter. Will a team embrace his versatility and find a way to use him on both sides of the ball? Or will he be forced into the role of being a defensive back only?

No matter what happens, one thing is clear—Hunter has the potential to be special. The Hall of Fame comparisons are already rolling in, but now it’s up to him to prove he belongs in that conversation.

