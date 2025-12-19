Mansoor Delane declares for the NFL Draft after a perfect prove-it season

At this time last season, Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane had a massive decision to make. Delane could either enter the NFL Draft, where he was projected to go as soon as Day 2 of the Draft, or he could return for one more season of college football. Mansoor Delane decided to return, but he transferred to LSU, where he had a chance to prove he was a 1st round talent against the elite receivers in the SEC.

Feeling the pressure to win, Brian Kelly went out and bought one of the top transfer classes in the country, headlined by Delane to help overhaul his defense. While the offense let him down, Brian Kelly's defensive additions all lived up to the hype.

Mansoor Delane used the Transfer Portal to become an elite cornerback

On Thursday Night, Mansoor Delane officially announced that he'd be leaving LSU to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

BREAKING: LSU star CB Mansoor Delane has declared for the NFL Draft, he tells @On3Sports



Delane was one of the top defensive backs in college football this season



Was named a unanimous 1st Team All-American and Thorpe Award finalist https://t.co/8Z7GjPAxXi pic.twitter.com/8vjVjsR7R6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2025

The decision was obvious as Mansoor Delane was arguably the best cornerback in the Country as a finalist for the Thorpe Award while being named a First-Team All-American by all 5 of the major outlets.

In our latest NFL Mock Draft, Mansoor Delane was projected to be the 10th Overall Pick to the Los Angeles Rams. Delane will be in the conversation with the likes of Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, and Colton Hood to be the first cornerback off the board.

The Transfer Portal is often used now for players to seek out the highest bid, but Mansoor Delane used it perfectly. After being a standout at Virginia Tech, Delane felt he could be a first round pick, and he proved it this season shutting down some of the best wide receivers in the Country.

LSU Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is known for his track record of turning cornerbacks into elite players, and Mansoor Delane becomes his latest success story. Both sides bet on each other, and it was a perfect example of the great side of the Transfer Portal.