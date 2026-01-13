Marcus Freeman lands Mylan Graham showcasing perfect plan to rebuild the WR room

Heading into Monday Morning, Notre Dame fans were concerned with the fact that the Fighting Irish hadn't landed a single transfer yet. It turns out that the team was getting ready to go on a recruiting tear, as they've now reeled in 6 transfers as they continue to trend for additional pieces. One of the big areas Marcus Freeman needed to improve was his wide receiver room.

On Monday, Notre Dame reeled in their first wide receiver landing Ohio State transfer Quincy Porter. The former Buckeye was a 5-star recruit coming out of High School, and landing a young playmaker with his talent and pedigree is a great bet to make. On Tuesday Night, Marcus Freeman did it again reeling in another former top recruit.

Mylan Graham gives Marcus Freeman another high upside playmaker

On Tuesday Night, Notre Dame reeled in another commitment, landing former Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer WR Mylan Graham has committed to Notre Dame, @Hayesfawcett3 reports☘️https://t.co/9HRKmyrKQA pic.twitter.com/l07bRPpAOi — On3 (@On3) January 13, 2026

Graham arrives at Notre Dame with 3 seasons of eligibility remaining, giving him plenty of time to develop into a star. This season, Graham caught just 6 passes for 93 yards in a loaded Ohio State wide receiver room.

Coming out of High School, Mylan Graham was one of the most sought-after players in his class, just missing out on 5-star status as the 39th-ranked player in the Country. Mylan Graham ranks as the 34th best wide receiver in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Brian Hartline has been the best at developing wide receivers into superstars and the pieces he hand picked are certainly worth taking a chance on.

The objective for Marcus Freeman is clear: he's betting on high upside playmakers in the Transfer Portal. If Mylan Graham or Quincy Porter live up to their recruiting rankings with playing time, it'll be a home run for Notre Dame. If the two don't pan out, it's a bet you can live with, given some of the proven pieces already on the roster.