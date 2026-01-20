Mario Cristobal must land these 3 transfers to give Miami a chance in 2026

Monday Night was heartbreaking for the Miami Hurricanes as they came up just short in their quest to win a National Championship against Indiana. The Hurricanes were seemingly all in this season, going out and paying Carson Beck a ton of money as it was obvious that this would be the last season for stars like Rueben Bain Jr, Akheem Mesidor, and Francis Mauigoa.

Mario Cristobal and the Canes now enter the offseason with a ton of holes to fill on the roster as the Transfer Portal wasn't a focus with the season still going on. Miami doesn't have a clear starting caliber quarterback while there are serious holes on the offensive and defensive lines.

Miami has made it clear that they want to be back in the conversation on a yearly basis, and Mario Cristobal is going to need to go on a late spending spree in order to get back to the Playoff. As things currently stand, the returning pieces have Miami ranked 16th in the Way-Too-Early Top 25, but making splashed would lift this team right back into the Top 10.

These 3 transfers could bring Miami back to the College Football Playoff

Darian Mensah - Quarterback

Carson Beck is out of eligibility, and while he had some good moments, he wasn't nearly good enough at times this season. The Hurricanes don't have a quarterback, but were shown a potential lifesaver when Duke QB Darian Mensah entered the Transfer Portal. This season, Mensah passed for the 2nd most yards and touchdowns in the Country, and he'd give this team a great chance again in 2026.

Jordan Seaton - Offensive Tackle

The Miami Hurricanes have some holes to fill on the offensive line as Francis Mauigoa is likely off the NFL while Markel Bell was a senior. Arguably the best player left on the market is Colorado Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton who's been one of the best pass protectors over the past two seasons. If Miami is going to invest in a QB like Darian Mensah, the Hurricanes need to ensure they can protect him.

Damon Wilson II - Edge Rusher

Having two elite pass rushers almost won Miami the National Championship as Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor combined for 3 sacks and made great plays against the run. Both players are now likely off to the NFL, and Miami needs to find a pass rusher to replace the production both put up this season. Damon Wilson II emerged after his move to Missouri, racking up 9 sacks and he could help give this defense an elite player in the trenches.