Mario Cristobal strikes gold landing the perfect Rueben Bain Jr replacement

The Miami Hurricanes fell just short of their goal this season, losing to Indiana in an incredible National Championship Game. While the loss would've hurt regardless, adding insult to injury was the fact that this felt like the perfect chance for the Canes as some of their stars would be leaving. Mario Cristobal is now left with massive holes to fill as stars like Akheem Mesidor, Francis Mauigoa, and Rueben Bain Jr have all declared for the NFL Draft.

Losing both Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr in the same offseason would be a brutal blow for any team. The duo combined for 22 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and an interception this season while racking up countless pressures and holding calls against the offense. As both leave Miami, Mario Cristobal needed to dip into the Transfer Portal to help fill the roles.

Damon Wilson II is the perfect addition for this defense

Miami has shown time and time again that they're going to spend big in the Transfer Portal, and they did it once again landing Missouri star Damon Wilson II.

Sources: Former Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II is committing to Miami. He’s ESPN’s No. 9 overall player in transfer portal after earning second-team All-SEC honors. He finished third in SEC with nine sacks and led Missouri with 12 quarterback hurries. pic.twitter.com/DJS0Ohgh9z — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2026

After starting his career at Georgia, Damon Wilson II transferred to Missouri this season emerging as a star pass rusher. Wilson finished the season with 9 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Damon Wilson II was expected to enter the NFL Draft as a projected Day 2 pick, but he instead entered the Transfer Portal becoming one of the most sought after players on the market regardless of position.

Given how much past rush production the Hurricanes had to replace this off-season, adding a player of Wilson’s stature instantly upgrades the defense. Wilson gives this defense one proven star while also allowing some of the young players to compete for a role opposite him.

The Hurricanes Transfer Portal plans are quickly coming to fruition just days after the end of the season. Next to watch for Miami is the duo of Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate who officially were entered into the portal on Thursday.