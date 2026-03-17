Matt Leinart clears up ridiculous USC rumors with Lincoln Riley catching heat

This modern era of not only college football, but professional football has led to some bizarre stories that you frankly wouldn't expect in the past. One of the most bizarre trends to emerge in recent years is athletes asking to wear a jersey that has been retired by a team or school. Rather than picking to create their own legacy in a number, athletes have started to ignore the fact that a number is retired.

Recently, the New York Giants are a great example of the trend as Malik Nabers became #1 which was retired for Ray Flaherty and the first number retired in professional football history. Last offseason, Abdul Carter became the latest to spark controversy as he asked New York Giants legends Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor to wear their retired numbers.

Given how popular the trend was becoming at the NFL level, it was only a matter of time before it reached the college ranks.

Matt Leinart clears Lincoln Riley's name in retired number controversy

USC Trojans star Matt Leinart shared on his podcast "Throwbacks" with Actor Jerry Ferrara that some USC prospects have asked Matt Leinart about unretiring his number 11.

Some USC prospects have asked @MattLeinartQB about unretiring No. 11.



His answer: not happening. pic.twitter.com/roexVHWm60 — Throwbacks (@ThrowbacksShow) March 16, 2026

The notion that you would ask a player as iconic as Matt Leinart to unretire their jersey for a player who hasn't proven anything is utterly ridiculous. Given how much of a lightning rod he is in college football, many instantly pointed the finger at Lincoln Riley for being the one to ask.

Lincoln Riley continues to not get it https://t.co/53JlkaBe1X — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) March 17, 2026

If I’m @MattLeinartQB I’m tellin Lincoln Riley “Beat Notre Dame, then MAYBE we can talk”. Lincoln has never earned anything. When things get tough he leaves your team or conference or cancels your rival or tries to changed the rules. How about earn something one time Lincoln https://t.co/Y3x5wxpFvo — Blasky (@_Blasky) March 17, 2026

It would be pretty on brand for Lincoln Riley to do this… https://t.co/Q0sWaK7g1b — John Williams (@john9williams) March 17, 2026

After many jumped on Lincoln Riley, Matt Leinart posted on Twitter/X that Lincoln Riley wasn't the one to ask, clearing the USC Trojans head coach.

Coach Riley hasn’t asked me if a recruit can wear my number so we can settle that right now. I’ve been asked in the past before and have said the same thing every time. This isn’t a big deal! Fight On ✌️ — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) March 17, 2026

Regardless of who asked Matt Leinart, the USC legend should never be put in a place where he has to make a decision on if a player can wear his famed number 11. There's a reason that a number is retired, and if a program is even considering giving it back out to players, it simply defeats the purpose and kills the honor of the feat.

Matt Leinart gave more to the USC program than a vast majority of players who will ever put on the uniform. Leinart led USC to an AP National Championship in 2003 and 2004 along with a BCS National Championship in 2004. After winning the Heisman and a National Championship in 2004, Leinart easily could've left for the NFL Draft, but he returned leading the team back to the Championship Game.

Teams need to eventually put their foot down and make it clear that there's no circumstance where a retired jersey will be worn. In College Football especially with the Transfer Portal, unretiring a jersey for a player who could leave months later is even more of a reason that a retired number should be off limits.