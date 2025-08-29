Matt Zollers’ first game gave Missouri a sneak peek at the future

On Thursday Night, the Missouri Tigers were looking to see who's the quarterback of the present as Beau Pribula and Sam Horn were slated to each play a half as Eli Drinkwitz tries to make a decision on a full-time starting quarterback. The Tigers face an unfortunate situation as Sam Horn suffered an injury in the first half messing up the gameplan.

When the game started to get out of hand, it was time to take Beau Pribula off the field to make sure he didn't suffer an injury. Pribula leaving the game meant that the Missouri Tigers got their first look at the future of the program.

Matt Zollers debut only raises the excitement of the future

Pribula left the game turning the offense over to Freshman quarterback Matt Zollers foreshadowing the future of the program. Coming out of High School, Zollers was a consensus top 100 recruit in the Country and a top 10 quarterback in the class giving Eli Drinkwitz a clear player to build around.

When Zollers came into the game, it was a very vanilla offense against a far inferior opponent but, he went 3-3 passing for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Former Spring-Ford QB Matt Zollers tossing his first collegiate TD tonight for Missouri. pic.twitter.com/v0BK3TmtB0 — Ray Dunne (@RayDunne975) August 29, 2025

It's not as if Matt Zollers went out and took his team on a game winning drive to beat a ranked opponent but, what he did in this game was very impressive. There was no plan for Zollers to even see the field yet, he was clearly prepared for the moment and when he was thrown into action he showed a ton of poise.

The poise Zollers showed in the moment should be exciting for the fanbase especially if Sam Horn is going to be out for an extended period of time. Zollers will likely become the back up to Beau Pribula and with a rushing quarterback the concern will always be losing them to injury.

