Meet the Power 4 coaches poised to break through and reach their first CFP in 2026

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field has given nearly every team in the Country a chance at competing for the National Championship. Each season, we see new faces break into the field, as the Transfer Portal spreads talent around the Country. Heading into the 2026 college football season, a head coach in each league looks like a great contender to make their first Playoff appearance.

These Power 4 head coaches could make their Playoff debut in 2026

Lane Kiffin - LSU

Lane Kiffin has already led a program to the College Football Playoff with Ole Miss, but given the timing of when he accepted the LSU job, he's yet to coach in the playoff. After hiring Lane Kiffin, LSU went all-in on roster building as the Tigers' roster is filled with elite-level talent. Missing the College Football Playoff with this talented a roster would be a major disappointment, as it could be the most talented group Kiffin has ever had.

Willie Fritz - Houston

Willie Fritz has built a winning program everywhere he's gone, and the way that Houston finished the season has to be encouraging. The offense brings back one of the Big 12's best QBs in Conner Weigman, while Fritz brought in his former RB Makhi Hughes after a down year at Oregon. An early-season test against Texas Tech could determine the race for the conference championship, but the Cougars have the talent to go toe-to-toe with any team in the conference.

Kyle Whittingham - Michigan

Kyle Whittingham has had impressive teams during his time at Utah, but he now steps into a program with even greater resources at Michigan. If Whittingham and his staff can develop Bryce Underwood, they'll be an instant playoff contender as the rising Sophomore has all the talent to be a Heisman front-runner. This roster has enough talent to compete against anyone in the Big Ten, and this staff may be the perfect group to tap into what was left behind.

Tosh Lupoi - Cal

Making the College Football Playoff in the first season under a new head coach may be ambitious, but Cal has the pieces to go on a run. The offense will be led by exciting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who now has elite weapons in Chase Hendricks and Ian Strong after a breakout freshman season. Tosh Lupoi is one of the best defensive minds in the country, who can help elevate the unit to contention status.