Middle of 4th CFP rankings is the committee unsuccessfully trying to control chaos

The 4th College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday Night as the committee met and changed their feelings on the rankings after the action in Week 13. There wasn't a ton of pivotal games in Week 13, but we saw Oregon prove their a legit contender with a win over USC, Oklahoma add another ranked win over Missouri, and Pitt knocking Georgia Tech out of contention for the ACC, and likely the Playoff.

Every week that the College Football Playoff committee reveals their rankings, it sparks massive debates with several that the fans haven't let go of. This week, the committee's rankings make it look as if they're trying to control chaos.

The Playoff committee is trying to prevent debate unsuccessfully

The latest College Football Playoff rankings look like a clear attempt by the committee to quiet some of the debates we've seen all season long.

The Miami Hurricanes jumped Utah, moving up to 12th in the committee's rankings, but they're likely 2 places out of the Playoff, as it'll be tough for them to make the ACC Championship, meaning two teams ranked behind them will make the Playoff.

The move to bring Miami up to 12th looks more like the committee trying to silence the loudest debate rather than their true feelings. Ever since the first rankings were released, the committee has said that Miami and Notre Dame weren't being compared in the same pods of teams as the Hurricanes were ranked 18th to start.

On Tuesday Night, Heather Dinich of ESPN shared on the broadcast that the two are now being compared, and the committee still has the Irish above Miami.

I think Heather Dinich says it best:#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/DFuEel6D1S — 5 Foot Nothin, 100 & Nothin (@5FootNothinPod) November 26, 2025

The committee just told everyone that the comments about the two teams not being compared is no longer true, and that they firmly believe Notre Dame is better than Miami. The move brings an end to what the fanbases were calling out, the only issue is that the debate will only get louder now.

Miami beat Notre Dame on the field, and if the committee puts the Fighting Irish in the Playoff over Miami, everyone will now complain that the games on the field don't actually matter.

The hope for the committee is that this is resolved one way or another. This way, it's no longer a massive debate. The committee has plenty of data points that they can point to for their reasoning, but in the end, sometimes the games on the field have to actually matter otherwise no one will want to play a strong Non-Conference schedule.