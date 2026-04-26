Mike Elko adds 5-star Kennedy Brown to the Nation's scariest recruiting class

The Jimbo Fisher era was expected to be an era of dominance for the Texas A&M Aggies, given all the buzz he came with, along with the recruiting potential the Aggies had as the NIL era arrived. While Jimbo Fisher had all the fanfare, Mike Elko has delivered on the program's potential in a much quieter way.

In just two seasons, Mike Elko has led the Aggies to the College Football Playoff, and nearly led the team to the SEC Championship Game this season. As Mike Elko's Aggies have proven that they're a yearly contender in the SEC, recruits around the Country have taken notice.

Kennedy Brown becomes the latest 5-star recruit to pick Texas A&M

On Sunday, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies picked up another major recruiting win, landing elite 5-star offensive lineman Kennedy Brown.

BREAKING: Five-Star OL Kennedy Brown has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 315 OL chose the Aggies over Florida, LSU, and Tennessee⁰⁰“All the glory to God. Gig em 👍🏾!”https://t.co/JpEtB7mfbs pic.twitter.com/sEwe3J7SVz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2026

Beating out SEC foes in LSU, Tennessee, and Florida for Kennedy Brown is a major win on its own given that the Aggies won't have to play him. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Kennedy Brown is the 15th ranked player in the Country, the 3rd ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Texas.

Kennedy Brown further bolsters Texas A&M's lead in the National recruiting rankings as Texas A&M is the clear front runner to finish with the Nation's top class. The scariest part for other schools is the fact that Brown joins 3 other 5-star recruits in Kamarui Dorsey, Zyron Forstall, and Raylaun Henry.

Mike Elko may not be done making 5-star splashes in this recruiting class either as Texas A&M is in a great place with 5-star OL Albert Simien, 5-star CB John Meredith, 5-star WR Eric McFarland, and 5-star OL Oluwasemilore Olubobola. The Aggies still need to close out recruitments, but this has a chance to be a truly special class for the program.