Mike Elko is on the verge of landing a stunning fifth 5-star commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies appear to be reaching the peak of their powers in this NIL and Revenue Sharing era. While Jimbo Fisher had the same advantages, Mike Elko has been far better at developing talent, and winning games giving the Aggies a chance to become a true National Championship contender.

In his second season in College Station, Mike Elko took Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff, and the team will look to start building on that momentum. This recruiting cycle, Mike Elko is on a mission to build Texas A&M into a powerhouse.

On Sunday, Texas A&M landed 5-star offensive lineman Kennedy Brown to an already loaded recruiting class. Brown marked the 4th 5-star commitment for the Nation's best recruiting class, and the scary part is the Aggies aren't even close to finished.

Texas A&M lands prediction for 5-star Mark Matthews

On Monday Afternoon, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for the Texas A&M Aggies to land 5-star offensive lineman Mark Matthews.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Texas A&M to land Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews👍



Read: https://t.co/Nzy2Na4e8S pic.twitter.com/ziENe4QN98 — Rivals (@Rivals) April 27, 2026

Getting Mark Matthews on board would give Texas A&M it's 5th 5-star commitment in an insane recruiting haul. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Mark Matthews is the 6th ranked player in the Country, the top offensive tackle in the class, and the top player out of Florida.

Texas A&M's offensive line class would be terrifying as the Aggies would hold commitments from 5-star OT Mark Matthews, 5-star IOL Kennedy Brown, and 4-star OTs DeMarrion Johnson and Kaeden Scott.

The absurd run on 5-star recruits for Texas A&M may not end with Mark Matthews either as the Aggies are well positioned with several other top recruits. 5-stars CB John Meredith, IOL Albert Simien, LB Kaiden Henderson, OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, and WR Eric McFarland all have Texas A&M on their shortlist of programs in consideration giving Elko a chance to send an insane statement to the rest of the country.