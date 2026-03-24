Mike Norvell’s Florida State future hinges on these 5 players delivering big

Heading into the 2026 college football season, all eyes are on the Florida State Seminoles and what the season may hold. Mike Norvell enters the season on the hottest seat in the Country after back-to-back disastrous seasons. If not for his massive buyout, Mike Norvell likely would've been fired, but he's instead been granted another chance he needs to capitalize on.

Mike Norvell has heavily relied upon the Transfer Portal which helped him in his best season while also haunting him the past two seasons. This roster is a solid mix of players the Seminoles recruited out of High School and Transfers who Mike Norvell will need to put together great seasons to save his job.

The 5 players Mike Norvell is counting on to save his job

Ashton Daniels

After one season with Thomas Castellanos, Mike Norvell once again has a new transfer quarterback this time in Ashton Daniels. Last season, Ashton Daniels spent the year as the backup to Jackson Arnold at Auburn, but when he did play he showed some promise. If Florida State is going to take a step forward, Daniels needs to become far more efficient as a passer, otherwise the Seminoles could be in a world of trouble.

Mandrell Desir

While the season was a disappointment for Florida State, one of the biggest bright spots was the play of the Desir twins. Mandrell Desir posted an impressive season racking up 6.5 sacks with 30 total tackles. If Desir can take the next step to become a 10+ sack player, it would drastically help this defense have a better season.

Tre Wisner

Florida State is going to need a strong rushing attack in 2026, especially if Ashton Daniels doesn't play to a high level. Joining Ousmane Kromah in the backfield is Texas transfer Tre Wisner coming off a down season. If Wisner can return to his 2024 form, Florida State should have one of the best running backs in the ACC to help left this unit.

Micahi Danzy

One of the biggest tasks for Mike Norvell next season is going to be making Micahi Danzy a constant part of the offense. Danzy was one of the most electric playmakers for the Seminoles last season as his speed is a major weapon. Mike Norvell is calling the offense, and fully unlocking Danzy could be enough to field one of the best offenses in the ACC.

Ja'Bril Rawls

At one point it looked like Florida State lost Ja'Bril Rawls to the Transfer Portal, but getting him to return was a major win. Rawls allowed just 15 catches on 23 targets for 101 yards while missing some time with injury. If Rawls can stay healthy this season, the defense will have an elite cornerback who can take away the opposing team's best weapon.