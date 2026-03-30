Minnesota Vikings 3 Round Mock Draft brings competition for JJ McCarthy

The NFL Draft is just under a month away as teams are preparing to make the picks that can make or break the next decade for their franchise. The Minnesota Vikings come into the NFL Draft after missing the Playoffs in a year that was a disaster. The quarterback the Vikings let leave in free agency won the Super Bowl for the Seahawks while JJ McCarthy had an abysmal season.

Heading into the draft, the Vikings have a talented enough roster to compete for the Playoffs, but they still have serious holes to fill. Among the questions that will be answered on draft night is over the future of the franchise at quarterback.

3 Round mock draft gives JJ McCarthy serious competition

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

The Vikings secondary is going to need an overhaul if Brian Flores' unit is going to continue to be one of the league's best. Harrison Smith is still on the free agent market, and the Vikings need to find his replacement in the draft. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a bigger safety prospect who has a chance to e a really exciting player with his ability near the line of scrimmage and in deep safety roles.

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

When JJ McCarthy was at his best at Michigan, it was because the Wolverines had an elite rushing attack. Aaron Jones is back for another season, but the Vikings need to add a more explosive playmaker to the backfield heading into next season. Jadarian Price was overshadowed by Jeremiyah Love, but he's an explosive playmaker who made big plays as a kick returner making him an even bigger piece for the Vikings.

82. Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Nussmeier - Quarterback - LSU

Last season was a mess for JJ McCarthy, and if the Vikings aren't fully moving off him, they should bring in competition to push him. This last year was also poor for Garrett Nussmeier as he dealt with injury and struggled after starting the season as a projected 1st Round Pick. Nussmeier could come in and push McCarthy with the better of the two earning the role, and clearing up the future.

97. Minnesota Vikings: Chandler Rivers - Cornerback - Duke

The Vikings secondary also needs to bring in help at the cornerback position as the team needs to bring in competition opposite Byron Murphy Jr. Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers is an undersized defensive back at 5-foot-9, but he'd be a great player to play in the slot for Brian Flores. Rivers has been a 3 year starter for the Blue Devils who's at his best in zone schemes, but can play in off man coverage.