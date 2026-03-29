Seattle Seahawks 3 round mock draft gives the offense a Kenneth Walker replacement

The Seattle Seahawks are on top of the football world after beating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Seahawks are tasked with trying to win it all once again. The bad news is that free agency has dealt a signifcant blow to this roster leaving holes to be filled in the draft.

Kenneth Walker departed in free agency after winning the Super Bowl MVP leaving a massive hole behind in the running back room. Tariq Woolen cashed in on a deal with the Eagles taking depth away from a secondary that was pivotal.

3 Round Seahawks mock draft replaces Kenneth Walker with Notre Dame star

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

Kenneth Walker was incredible for the Seahawks in the Super Bowl to the point he cashed in with a massive deal in free agency. The Seahawks rode the two-headed running back duo last season, and now they'll need to recreate it. Jadarian Price doesn't have the buzz of Jeremiyah Love, but he has the explosive ability to be picked in the 1st round and instantly make a big impact in the NFL.

64. Seattle Seahawks: Derrick Moore - Edge Rusher - Michigan

The reason the Seahawks were able to run through the Playoffs and beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl was the talent of the defensive line. Mike MacDonald will look to continue adding depth to the room especially as this roster continues to get more expensive. Derrick Moore just posted a solid season at Michigan, and he plays with the physicality to fit right in with the veterans in this group.

96. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Muhammad - Cornerback - Texas

The Seattle Seahawks lost Tariq Woolen to the Eagles, but re-signing Josh Jobe signals he's ready to step into a bigger role. Malik Muhammad would be the perfect player to target on Day 2 to help rebuild the defensive back depth with starter potential. Malik Muhammad has all the athletic tools to develop into a solid cornerback, but he'll need to get more technically sound.