Nation’s No 1 QB recruit sets commitment date as 3 SEC powers brace for showdown

As Spring practices across the country come to an end, the biggest focus in college football over the next several months will be the recruiting trail. Top recruits have spent the past several weeks taking visits around the country, and as things begin to calm down, we should see a wave of commitments. Few announcements in this cycle will be as highly anticipated as when elite 5-star recruit Elijah Haven makes his commitment.

The 5-star quarterback has neared a commitment several times, but coaching changes and other factors have delayed the announcement. After a spring filled with visits, it appears that Elijah Haven will finally come off the board.

Elijah Haven sets April commitment date with 3 SEC finalists

After the Elite 11 New Orleans event, Elijah Haven stated that he might commit at the end of April, but no official date was set. On Sunday, Haven officially gave teams a date to circle on their calendar with an April 25th commitment date. The announcement of the date comes with 3 finalists as Auburn, Alabama, and Georgia will hope to hear their names called.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star QB Elijah Haven will announce his commitment on April 25, @samspiegs reports⏳



Haven is down to Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.



Read: https://t.co/pwoXNnjGoJ pic.twitter.com/N1Py07u6NN — Rivals (@Rivals) April 12, 2026

Notably missing from the group of finalists is Florida, but it makes perfect sense as the Gators just reeled in a commitment from 4-star Davin Davidson this week.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Elijah Haven is the 11th ranked player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Louisiana.

Alabama has long looked like the front runner for Elijah Haven, especially with Florida seemingly pulling out of the race under Jon Sumrall. Alex Golesh landing Haven would deal a major blow to Alabama while also giving him a signature win in his first cycle at Auburn. Kirby Smart and Georgia have seemingly surged in the race, but it may not be enough to catch the Tide.