Jon Sumrall continues recruiting tear landing 4-star QB Davin Davidson

The 2025 season brought an end to the Billy Napier era in Gainesville as the year was a total disappointment. When Florida missed on Lane Kiffin and pivoted to Jon Sumrall, the overwhelming concern was with the fact that the Gators just failed with a Group of 5 head coach in Napier. While Sumrall's roots caused some concerns, Florida fans should be all in just several months into his tenure.

While Billy Napier didn't work out for the Gators, it's clear early that Jon Sumrall is cut from a different cloth. Jon Sumrall will still need to lead Florida to wins on the field, but it's becoming clear that he's built to win big in the SEC with his results on the recruiting trail.

Florida adds elite QB Davin Davidson to impressive class

On Thursday, Jon Sumrall and his staff continued their impressive run on the recruiting trail as they picked up a commitment from quarterback recruit Davin Davidson. The Gators beat out a loaded field including Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, and Notre Dame to keep the QB in-state.

The win is just the latest for the Florida Gators in a great early stretch for Jon Sumrall and his staff. On Wednesday, Jon Sumrall landed his first 5-star recruit in offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller outdueling Alabama to send a major message. Following up landing Hiller with landing Davin Davidson marks an exciting stretch to come for the Gators.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Davin Davidson is the 132nd ranked player in the Country, the 12th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 13th ranked player out of Florida.

Davin Davidson is only the 5th player to commit to Florida in this class, but the Gators already have assembled a top 10 recruiting class with plenty of work left to be done. The Gators will now look to continue this forward momentum as Jon Sumrall's staff is in a great place with several other elite playmakers who could come off the board in the weeks to come.